 Salary Cap Question? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Salary Cap Question?

J

Jason Taylor (99)

Rookie
Joined
Mar 28, 2020
Messages
24
Reaction score
66
Age
34
Location
Germany
So for me, can me anybody explain how it works between (pre and post june1) cuts ?

Bobby McCain pre-June1 cut:
Cap Saving (5.659,600)
Dead Money (1.480,800)

Bobby McCain post-June1 cut:
Cap Saving (6.400,000)
Dead Money (740.400)

So why we cut McCain pre-June 1 and not post-June1???

Where is the advantage of this move?

Thanks for your informations.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
366
Reaction score
343
Age
28
Location
Florida
I'll let someone else answer but two things:

1) They night not have felt the post June 1st additional savings were enough to matter.

2) They might have wanted to give Bobby time to try and find a new team now vs holding onto him. Teams do this for players sometimes.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,932
Reaction score
12,124
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Wasn't sure they could do that. It seems like it gives the June 1st deadline no meaning.
Click to expand...
I think that they've set it up this way to allow players to look for a new home.

The NFL says, "OK, we accept that you'll release him on June 1st, but it is better for everyone to make a clean break now."

There are some rules for how you can do this, and I believe there is a maximum number of players that you can do this with... but I'm unsure of the exact wording.
 
Zounds

Zounds

CPA4LYFE
Joined
Jan 17, 2005
Messages
8,963
Reaction score
686
Location
Orlando
You don’t actually “save” any money. You just defer it. With the cap rollover that was included with the last CBA, the deferment doesn’t really come into play unless you are close to your cap ceiling or floor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom