Salary Cap Question?

GhostArmOfMarino said: Wasn't sure they could do that. It seems like it gives the June 1st deadline no meaning. Click to expand...

I think that they've set it up this way to allow players to look for a new home.The NFL says, "OK, we accept that you'll release him on June 1st, but it is better for everyone to make a clean break now."There are some rules for how you can do this, and I believe there is a maximum number of players that you can do this with... but I'm unsure of the exact wording.