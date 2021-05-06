Salary Cap Question?

Jason Taylor (99)
So for me, can me anybody explain how it works between (pre and post june1) cuts ?
Bobby McCain pre-June1 cut:
Cap Saving (5.659,600)
Dead Money (1.480,800)
Bobby McCain post-June1 cut:
Cap Saving (6.400,000)
Dead Money (740.400)
So why we cut McCain pre-June 1 and not post-June1???
Where is the advantage of this move?
Thanks for your informations.
