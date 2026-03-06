Salary cap question....

hab321
Question, if Tua is released we have to pay still pay his salary. If he were picked up by another team, why doesn't that new team have to pick up his salary? Since he is already getting paid, could he sign anywhere and the new team wouldn't have to pay him? If they have to pay him, why isn't that amount subtracted from the original team? I know this is simplistic, but I have no knowledge on salary cap issues. Thanks in advance.