Salary Cap Space - Players Under Contract - Draft Capitol... a Snapshot of the Future?

2025 Cap Space
2026 Cap Space
2025 Players Under Contract
There are a few things you can take away from looking at this snap shot of our future.
First off, it's very unlikely Tua will be going anywhere and will be the 2025 QB, so he will get another year at least to "change the narrative" - don't litter this thread with TuaAnon vs TuaHater BS please.
Second, were ****ing broke. Like flat broke. So not much help will be coming via free agency, unless we're laser focused on the right players. Without a new GM this idea is a lost cause.
Third, we need to get out of some of these awful contracts. Chubb, Ramsey & Tyreek, the longer they're on the roster the further into the future we're paying for them. Armstead is probably gonna retire so we will have a settlement price on his contract i think.
Forth, as you can see above... we don't have any Guards under contract and are losing our LT. Let's say Paul ends up not busting (fingers crossed) we still need 2 new starting gaurds. We have to stop living in Groundhogs day, when it comes to the Oline. We need to spend what little money or one of the higher picks on this position. Maybe both.
We need two new starting safties as I don't think we want too; or can afford, Jevon Holland and don't even get me started on Poyer.
If we can somehow move Hill, I don't think we have the resources to replace him, so we're gonna have to live with Waddle, Malik and some bargin barrel type guys.
Get a much better backup QB. Draft one with the 3rd round comp pick or something. Maybe the guy from LSU, he might fall in the draft. I donno, havnt done enough research on the draft prospects yet.
Campbell has been an enormous reason this defense hasn't been totally awful and he's likley to retire so DT should be the next priority, not another DE or Corner.
No more weapons on offense this offseason, not expensive ones anyway. If you want to sign or draft a big RB to help with short yardage, that's probabaly a good idea. But that's it. Fill the roster with bargin guys at TE behind Jonu and the same for WRs behind Waddle and Washington.
They want to "Change the narrative" how about "changing the philosophy of how we build a roster" - Quit spending twice as much money on Corners than you do on the O-line and D-Line combined. Behind Grier getting fired, fixing the trenches is the #1 priority.
The future for next season isn't that bright, I'm not gonna sugar coat it, we will proabably be worse than this year just due to Armstead retiring and Hill either being gone or just slowing down even more.
