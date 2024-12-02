 Salary Cap Space - Players Under Contract - Draft Capitol... a Snapshot of the Future? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Salary Cap Space - Players Under Contract - Draft Capitol... a Snapshot of the Future?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
10,251
Reaction score
23,481
Age
40
Location
Kansas
2025 Cap Space

1000014224.jpg

2026 Cap Space

1000014225.jpg

2025 Players Under Contract

1000014226.jpg
1000014227.jpg

1000014228.jpg


There are a few things you can take away from looking at this snap shot of our future.

First off, it's very unlikely Tua will be going anywhere and will be the 2025 QB, so he will get another year at least to "change the narrative" - don't litter this thread with TuaAnon vs TuaHater BS please.

Second, were ****ing broke. Like flat broke. So not much help will be coming via free agency, unless we're laser focused on the right players. Without a new GM this idea is a lost cause.

Third, we need to get out of some of these awful contracts. Chubb, Ramsey & Tyreek, the longer they're on the roster the further into the future we're paying for them. Armstead is probably gonna retire so we will have a settlement price on his contract i think.

Forth, as you can see above... we don't have any Guards under contract and are losing our LT. Let's say Paul ends up not busting (fingers crossed) we still need 2 new starting gaurds. We have to stop living in Groundhogs day, when it comes to the Oline. We need to spend what little money or one of the higher picks on this position. Maybe both.

We need two new starting safties as I don't think we want too; or can afford, Jevon Holland and don't even get me started on Poyer.

If we can somehow move Hill, I don't think we have the resources to replace him, so we're gonna have to live with Waddle, Malik and some bargin barrel type guys.

Get a much better backup QB. Draft one with the 3rd round comp pick or something. Maybe the guy from LSU, he might fall in the draft. I donno, havnt done enough research on the draft prospects yet.

Campbell has been an enormous reason this defense hasn't been totally awful and he's likley to retire so DT should be the next priority, not another DE or Corner.

No more weapons on offense this offseason, not expensive ones anyway. If you want to sign or draft a big RB to help with short yardage, that's probabaly a good idea. But that's it. Fill the roster with bargin guys at TE behind Jonu and the same for WRs behind Waddle and Washington.


They want to "Change the narrative" how about "changing the philosophy of how we build a roster" - Quit spending twice as much money on Corners than you do on the O-line and D-Line combined. Behind Grier getting fired, fixing the trenches is the #1 priority.

The future for next season isn't that bright, I'm not gonna sugar coat it, we will proabably be worse than this year just due to Armstead retiring and Hill either being gone or just slowing down even more.
 
Too early to worry about. Just like last year, bunch of people start freaking out about the cap space, low and behold we are fine. It will be fine next year as well. Plenty of time after the end of season to go over all this. Injuries will pile up, players may play better. Lot still to happen.
 
MrChadRico said:
2025 Cap Space

View attachment 179278

2026 Cap Space

View attachment 179277

2025 Players Under Contract

View attachment 179280
View attachment 179281

View attachment 179282


There are a few things you can take away from looking at this snap shot of our future.

First off, it's very unlikely Tua will be going anywhere and will be the 2025 QB, so he will get another year at least to "change the narrative" - don't litter this thread with TuaAnon vs TuaHater BS please.

Second, were ****ing broke. Like flat broke. So not much help will be coming via free agency, unless we're laser focused on the right players. Without a new GM this idea is a lost cause.

Third, we need to get out of some of these awful contracts. Chubb, Ramsey & Tyreek, the longer they're on the roster the further into the future we're paying for them. Armstead is probably gonna retire so we will have a settlement price on his contract i think.

Forth, as you can see above... we don't have any Guards under contract and are losing our LT. Let's say Paul ends up not busting (fingers crossed) we still need 2 new starting gaurds. We have to stop living in Groundhogs day, when it comes to the Oline. We need to spend what little money or one of the higher picks on this position. Maybe both.

We need two new starting safties as I don't think we want too; or can afford, Jevon Holland and don't even get me started on Poyer.

If we can somehow move Hill, I don't think we have the resources to replace him, so we're gonna have to live with Waddle, Malik and some bargin barrel type guys.

Get a much better backup QB. Draft one with the 3rd round comp pick or something. Maybe the guy from LSU, he might fall in the draft. I donno, havnt done enough research on the draft prospects yet.

Campbell has been an enormous reason this defense hasn't been totally awful and he's likley to retire so DT should be the next priority, not another DE or Corner.

No more weapons on offense this offseason, not expensive ones anyway. If you want to sign or draft a big RB to help with short yardage, that's probabaly a good idea. But that's it. Fill the roster with bargin guys at TE behind Jonu and the same for WRs behind Waddle and Washington.


They want to "Change the narrative" how about "changing the philosophy of how we build a roster" - Quit spending twice as much money on Corners than you do on the O-line and D-Line combined. Behind Grier getting fired, fixing the trenches is the #1 priority.

The future for next season isn't that bright, I'm not gonna sugar coat it, we will proabably be worse than this year just due to Armstead retiring and Hill either being gone or just slowing down even more.
Click to expand...
In addition to no guards, we have no safeties and no dlinemen except Sieler. Next year is the year to tear it all down, take all the hits at once, tank and get Arch Manning the next year
 
E30M3 said:
Too early to worry about. Just like last year, bunch of people start freaking out about the cap space, low and behold we are fine. It will be fine next year as well. Plenty of time after the end of season to go over all this. Injuries will pile up, players may play better. Lot still to happen.
Click to expand...
We're certainly not "fine." Future prospect is dreary...and if you're spending that much cap, with no relief in sight, and numerous positions thin or empty, and sitting at 5-7, you're certainly not fine.

We had OODLES of cap space and picks after the tank season, now look at us. Fooked.
 
E30M3 said:
Too early to worry about. Just like last year, bunch of people start freaking out about the cap space, low and behold we are fine. It will be fine next year as well. Plenty of time after the end of season to go over all this. Injuries will pile up, players may play better. Lot still to happen.
Click to expand...
No, no we weren't fine. We had to let Hunt, Wilkins, Van Ginkle, Deshon Elliot and Brandon Jones go and replace them with crap. We couldn't get a good backup to Tua. We had to extend people like Hill and Ramsey just to get enough cap space to sign a few guys. They never should have been extended, too old.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
No, no we weren't fine. We had to let Hunt, Wilkins, Van Ginkle, Deshon Elliot and Brandon Jones go and replace them with crap. We couldn't get a good backup to Tua. We had to extend people like Hill and Ramsey just to get enough cap space to sign a few guys. They never should have been extended, too old.
Click to expand...
You would have rather paid Wilkins and Hunt to be the most paid at their positions? The 3rd round comps are solid recoup. And again, we will get into this after the season is over.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
No, no we weren't fine. We had to let Hunt, Wilkins, Van Ginkle, Deshon Elliot and Brandon Jones go and replace them with crap. We couldn't get a good backup to Tua. We had to extend people like Hill and Ramsey just to get enough cap space to sign a few guys. They never should have been extended, too old.
Click to expand...
Yep...bottom line: the best Grier/McD can do with a glut of resources is multiple 1-and-done in the playoffs. NOT good enough, period.

If somebody thinks that's good enough, that's their prerogative...I certainly never will.
 
E30M3 said:
You would have rather paid Wilkins and Hunt to be the most paid at their positions? The 3rd round comps are solid recoup. And again, we will get into this after the season is over.
Click to expand...
The eternally successful teams sign those types of players long before they have all the leverage. Grier don't get that.
 
E30M3 said:
Too early to worry about. Just like last year, bunch of people start freaking out about the cap space, lo and behold we are fine. It will be fine next year as well. Plenty of time after the end of season to go over all this. Injuries will pile up, players may play better. Lot still to happen.
Click to expand...
Agree…….

Also, some of those 2025 contracts are likely to not happen
 
PhinFan1968 said:
The eternally successful teams sign those types of players long before they have all the leverage. Grier don't get that.
Click to expand...
Yeah? Which ones? The Chiefs who let players constantly walk? Bills, who are in worse cap shape than us? Eagles, the same?
 
E30M3 said:
Yeah? Which ones? The Chiefs who let players constantly walk? Bills, who are in worse cap shape than us? Eagles, the same?
Click to expand...
Notice something different about those teams? They go deep into the playoffs and win Super Bowls. ALL of those GMs work circles around Grier.

The Chiefs let players constantly walk and replace them with young talent they know they can coach up to replace them in short order...and again...win multiple Super Bowls.

Mimicking what winners do, when you're not built to win, isn't gonna work.
 
We are certainly on the broke side of things the next few years. But as with many NFL teams, we can probably delay a few things and drag out our low funds. But we are definitely near the bottom of the barrel.
Million Dollars GIF by Wheel of Fortune
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom