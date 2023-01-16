Salary cut savings cut pre June 1

From sportrac.com. Note that this is with 37 players under contract and the Fins will have to obviously fill out the roster. Also note the savings would not include the replacement cost of putting a player on the roster in their place. I.e., a minimum salary player cut is no savings because you will at least have to put that much in salary to replace them. Selected players listed below.



Byron Jones: Cap savings $3,547,000. Dead cap space for 2023: $14.1 million

Emmanuel Ogbah: forget it. No cap savings.

Jerome Baker: Cap savings $4,051,666. Dead cap space for 2023: $8.7 million

Xavien Howard: forget it. No cap savings and actually a larger cap hit.

Cedric Wilson: cap savings: $1 million. Dead cap space: $7 million

Durham Smythe: cap savings: $3,485,294. Dead cap space: $750,000

Jason Sanders: forget it. No basic cap savings.

Alec Ingold: cap savings: $3,000,000. Dead cap sapce: $750,000

Iggy: cap savings: $536,166. Dead cap space: $3 million

Keion Crossen: cap savings: $3.1 million. No dead cap.

Brandon Jones: cap savings: $2,745,000. Dead cap: $276,018

Cethan Carter: cap savings: $2,320,000. Dead cap: none

Raekwon Davis: cap savings: $1,381,000. Dead cap: $418,274

Hunter Long: cap savings: $868,301. Dead cap: $486,798

Trill Williams: cap savingsL $940,000. Dead cap: $5,000

Tanner Conner: cap savings: $871,666. Dead cap: $3,344

Verone McKinley: cap savings: $870,000. Dead cap none



Guys making little money aren't really going to be a cap savings as they'll be replaced with guys making a similar salary.



Dolphins had five tight ends under contract last year. Gesicki certainly will go through FA. Would have to think that either Smythe or Carter is gone at the minimum. Cutting Long or Conner really doesn't provide any savings. Carter seems an obvious cut.



Keion Crossen also seems to be an obvious cap casualty. No dead cap on him and saves $3.1 million.



Alec Ingold IMO will be an interesting case. Most teams don't even have a fullback on the roster. Cutting gives a decent cap savings, but the Dolphins used a fullback on about 35 to 40% of offensive snaps.



Byrone Jones? Lot of dead cap space. Might be a restructure possibility. Would imagine if he is cut that his career is basically over because he can't/doesn't want to be on the field.



Jerome Baker: can't see any way he's a cap casualty. Pretty hard to replace that position for $4 million. And he is consistently on the field (has not missed a game in his five years here) and is a guy that does not miss snaps.



Brandon Jones: At about $3 million, I don't see him being cut.