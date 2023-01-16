 Salary cut savings cut pre June 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Salary cut savings cut pre June 1

brumdog44

From sportrac.com. Note that this is with 37 players under contract and the Fins will have to obviously fill out the roster. Also note the savings would not include the replacement cost of putting a player on the roster in their place. I.e., a minimum salary player cut is no savings because you will at least have to put that much in salary to replace them. Selected players listed below.

Byron Jones: Cap savings $3,547,000. Dead cap space for 2023: $14.1 million
Emmanuel Ogbah: forget it. No cap savings.
Jerome Baker: Cap savings $4,051,666. Dead cap space for 2023: $8.7 million
Xavien Howard: forget it. No cap savings and actually a larger cap hit.
Cedric Wilson: cap savings: $1 million. Dead cap space: $7 million
Durham Smythe: cap savings: $3,485,294. Dead cap space: $750,000
Jason Sanders: forget it. No basic cap savings.
Alec Ingold: cap savings: $3,000,000. Dead cap sapce: $750,000
Iggy: cap savings: $536,166. Dead cap space: $3 million
Keion Crossen: cap savings: $3.1 million. No dead cap.
Brandon Jones: cap savings: $2,745,000. Dead cap: $276,018
Cethan Carter: cap savings: $2,320,000. Dead cap: none
Raekwon Davis: cap savings: $1,381,000. Dead cap: $418,274
Hunter Long: cap savings: $868,301. Dead cap: $486,798
Trill Williams: cap savingsL $940,000. Dead cap: $5,000
Tanner Conner: cap savings: $871,666. Dead cap: $3,344
Verone McKinley: cap savings: $870,000. Dead cap none

Guys making little money aren't really going to be a cap savings as they'll be replaced with guys making a similar salary.

Dolphins had five tight ends under contract last year. Gesicki certainly will go through FA. Would have to think that either Smythe or Carter is gone at the minimum. Cutting Long or Conner really doesn't provide any savings. Carter seems an obvious cut.

Keion Crossen also seems to be an obvious cap casualty. No dead cap on him and saves $3.1 million.

Alec Ingold IMO will be an interesting case. Most teams don't even have a fullback on the roster. Cutting gives a decent cap savings, but the Dolphins used a fullback on about 35 to 40% of offensive snaps.

Byrone Jones? Lot of dead cap space. Might be a restructure possibility. Would imagine if he is cut that his career is basically over because he can't/doesn't want to be on the field.

Jerome Baker: can't see any way he's a cap casualty. Pretty hard to replace that position for $4 million. And he is consistently on the field (has not missed a game in his five years here) and is a guy that does not miss snaps.

Brandon Jones: At about $3 million, I don't see him being cut.
 
Michael Scott

Dolphins are going to have to restructure a lot of those deals and move some of those players via trade. They can get creative with a Christian Wilkins extension freeing up additional cap space.

The obvious cuts here are Crossen and Carter. Crossen is a solid special teamer but one of the worse corners I’ve ever seen play man.
 
Schleprock

But Jerome Baker sucks big ass and is a liability.

Buh bye, never should have extended him.
 
brumdog44

Post June 1 cuts:
Byrone Jones: cap savings: $4.751 million, dead cap: $13.6 million
Jerome Baker: cap savings: $3.741 million, dead cap: $9.025 million
Cedric Wilson: cap savings: $2 million, dead cap $6 million
Eric Fisher: cap savsings: $1.613 million, dead cap $537,777
Hunter Long: cap savings: $1.112 million, dead cap $243,999
Tanner Conner: cap savings: $870,000. dead cap $1,666

So, if Byrone Jones were to be cut it would almost certainly be after June 1 as it saves an additional $1.2 million. Cedric Wilson isn't a realistic cut option but if he were cut, it would be after June 1st to save money. If Durham Smythe were cut, it would pre June 1. Eric Fisher almost certainly will be cut but will be after June 1 when it would a cap savings.
 
Feverdream

Michael Scott said:
Dolphins are going to have to restructure a lot of those deals and move some of those players via trade. They can get creative with a Christian Wilkins extension freeing up additional cap space.

The obvious cuts here are Crossen and Carter. Crossen is a solid special teamer but one of the worse corners I’ve ever seen play man.
The problem with cutting players like this (though we might have to do it) is that both of these guys are EXCELLENT special teams players who can back up when needed.
We had the money to be able to pay these kind of players this year, but if we jettison them, we'll have to replace them with UDFA types... thus weakening the overall team.
I'm not going to say, "no", but I'd approach them about a paycut before I waived them. They might agree.. Fejedelem did this year.
 
laxcoach

Smythe is our block TE, though Long has been in there late season in a low key way. Anyway, Smythe isn't going anywhere. Either is Long. Carter is gone

Ingold is our FB, and the team uses him. I don't think he goes.

Brandon Jones - no way.

Byron Jones - depends on what really happened behind the scenes AND if he is NFL worthy.

Baker - you keep him unless you need cap space to replace him.
 
EPBro

Schleprock said:
But Jerome Baker sucks big ass and is a liability.

Buh bye, never should have extended him.
Except he played well all season and isint going anywhere.

Just because he did'nt have a ton of INTS / FF does not mean he was not key in the emergence of our stout run D which was the backbone of our D all season.
 
brumdog44

Feverdream said:
The problem with cutting players like this (though we might have to do it) is that both of these guys are EXCELLENT special teams players who can back up when needed.
We had the money to be able to pay these kind of players this year, but if we jettison them, we'll have to replace them with UDFA types... thus weakening the overall team.
I'm not going to say, "no", but I'd approach them about a paycut before I waived them. They might agree.. Fejedelem did this year.
In terms of Crossen, as you said he is simply a negative on defense. Can't imagine not taking the out on his contract to save the $3 million. Carter didn't play after the first week this year.
 
brumdog44

EPBro said:
Except he played well all season and isint going anywhere.

Just because he did'nt have a ton of INTS / FF does not mean he was not key in the emergence of our stout run D which was the backbone of our D all season.
That, and cap savings is only $4 million if he's cut. You aren't going to replace him for that cost in FA.
 
lotion

Nice work Grier, you're genius with the cap on par with drafting.

We're stuck with a bunch of dead weight no one will make trades for. I'm afraid to see what Chubb's number is Grier has to GTFO tomorrow morning.
 
Feverdream

brumdog44 said:
In terms of Crossen, as you said he is simply a negative on defense. Can't imagine not taking the out on his contract to save the $3 million. Carter didn't play after the first week this year.
Crossen had some good games early... then regressed as he became a target. He isn't a starter, but as 4th CB, he has value.
Carter was hurt early true, but when healthy, and he usually is, he's a team captain type special teamer who can back up Ingold. For a million less, I'd keep him.
 
