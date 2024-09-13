 Sale of Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sale of Dolphins?

I feel bad for the guy. Imagine investing in Lehman Brothers, but if you had to watch its stock value plummet once a week in front of all your friends while Stephen A. Smith makes fun of you.
 
It was a breaking news item. Bloomberg usually very good with things like this
 
Please do. Thats the only thing that could make me happy as a Dolphins fan right about now.

Bring a new owner in who is ready to hire a new GM to lead the search for a new HC. Preferably a football guy, but not a Jerry Jones like football guy.

Passing the team to his daughter is a death sentence for this franchise. That is worst case scenario.
 
Marino2.0 said:
I’m sure he is not losing any money.
 
Austin Tatious said:
Does it say who he’s talking to?
This is where I’d welcome Tom Brady.

Not as my QB. But in this capacity? I don’t know **** about NFL/minority ownership, but I’d bet he would bring the right people in to right the ship. And high level people would want to work with him.
 
