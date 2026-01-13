Saleh and LaFleur

Vaark
If we are willing to forgive and rationalize Saleh' viability@ considering he couldn't help but suck given the dumpster fire that the Jets were and continue to be....
Why not apply the same standards to his OC Mike LaFleur given how successful he has been as Sean McVay's OC?
Why not consider him as he's definitely redeemed his worthiness in LA?
