 Salguero: Dolphins fear Tua has cartilage damage that'll keep him out for weeks

Salguero: Dolphins fear Tua has cartilage damage that’ll keep him out for weeks

Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,316
Reaction score
1,920
Location
Massachusetts
If his reporting at Outkick is accurate (IF) then it’s looking like a couple of weeks to a worst case scenario of 8-12 weeks.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,766
Reaction score
2,354
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
The absolute worst thing that could happen for this team is Tua missing more than half the year. We need to find out what we have in him, and if he misses significant time half the fan base will want to see another year no matter what.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
8,514
Reaction score
3,988
Age
32
Location
Maine
Jimi said:
Possibly, but that trade happening before next year seems extremely unlikely unless the Texans come way down on their asking price.
Click to expand...
If the dolphins were still talking trade with them now the asking price has only risen with Tua hurt. We aren’t trading for Watson.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,316
Reaction score
1,920
Location
Massachusetts
Jimi said:
The absolute worst thing that could happen for this team is Tua missing more than half the year. We need to find out what we have in him, and if he misses significant time half the fan base will want to see another year no matter what.
Click to expand...
No question about it, you are correct. If he’s seriously injured and misses a significant amount of time, his career trajectory took an even worse beating yesterday than the team’s prospects for the season.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
6,250
Reaction score
10,902
Age
68
Location
Miami
Unfortunately starting Bassett for a period of time and with this OL the team that will benefit the most is the Eagles. Because they own the Dolphins pick in the first round and right now it appears that pick is going to be a far better pick than the Dolphins will have with the 49er’s first round pick.
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
563
Reaction score
945
Location
NY
Salguero once again is way off, I swear he makes up half the crap he posts. National writers have more insight as always.

Anyway, so far it seems like positive news.
 
