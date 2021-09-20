Salguero: Dolphins fear Tua has cartilage damage that’ll keep him out for weeks

Possibly, but that trade happening before next year seems extremely unlikely unless the Texans come way down on their asking price.No, they are on the phone with Watson. Attorneys, and the commissioner as we speak.
If the dolphins were still talking trade with them now the asking price has only risen with Tua hurt. We aren’t trading for Watson.Possibly, but that trade happening before next year seems extremely unlikely unless the Texans come way down on their asking price.
No question about it, you are correct. If he’s seriously injured and misses a significant amount of time, his career trajectory took an even worse beating yesterday than the team’s prospects for the season.The absolute worst thing that could happen for this team is Tua missing more than half the year. We need to find out what we have in him, and if he misses significant time half the fan base will want to see another year no matter what.