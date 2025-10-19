Salguero: Stephen Ross is the least successful owner in South Florida sports history

They were a bad week away from making the playoffs this season(In terms of how many games out of a playoff spot they finished). But that's really a mirage. Under the playoff system that existed in '97 and '03, they would be more than 10 games out of a playoff spot.Even the marlins squeezed out 2 championship s despite the owner being stingy with money. Joe Robbie should’ve kept it in the family.
Funny, this article explains exactly how I have felt since last year, and I cant believe I agree with something Salguero has to write.
Even the marlins squeezed out 2 championship s despite the owner being stingy with money. Joe Robbie should’ve kept it in the family.
Actually, most say they bought the '97 championship. But yes, the 2003 championship was definitely done on the cheap.Even the marlins squeezed out 2 championship s despite the owner being stingy with money. Joe Robbie should’ve kept it in the family.
And Chris Grier isnt making decisions for them!It sucks to have so many franchises already surpassing us and in a batter spot than us
Giants, Denver Colts, Browns , Pats..
Sucky franchises a couple of seasons ago and
Now thought retooling or rebuilding they are tending up. One thing in commong .. they all found their QB or so it seems