Salguero: Stephen Ross is the least successful owner in South Florida sports history

Funny, this article explains exactly how I have felt since last year, and I cant believe I agree with something Salguero has to write.

Tua aint a leader, McDaniel aint a head coach, and Greir isnt as concerned about his off line or cornerbacks as we are. And he thinks Larry Borom is an acceptable back up.

Thank god for Lemmings!!!
 
superphin said:
Even the marlins squeezed out 2 championship s despite the owner being stingy with money. Joe Robbie should’ve kept it in the family.
They were a bad week away from making the playoffs this season(In terms of how many games out of a playoff spot they finished). But that's really a mirage. Under the playoff system that existed in '97 and '03, they would be more than 10 games out of a playoff spot.
 
Anvil35 said:
Why is he two seasons late and when the team is in obvious free fall failure?
I will tell you. Because Salguero like the rest of the Miami media are all incompetent and evil company men.
 
Instead….. Ross is who is going to keep it in the family.

We are doomed. Hopefully Jenny is a good girl and immediately sells the team. Cash out, baby.
 
And up the road in Broward County is the most successful owner in South Florida sports history. Well, maybe the Heat owner is more successful. But the Eastern conference hast been the weakest of the two for the majority of the last 25 years. No team has taken advantage of that better than the Heat. Whereas the Panthers have to earn their success. They didn't have home ice advantage in any round when they won their second Stanley Cup.
 
It sucks to have so many franchises already surpassing us and in a batter spot than us
Giants, Denver Colts, Browns , Pats..
Sucky franchises a couple of seasons ago and
Now thought retooling or rebuilding they are tending up. One thing in common. They all found their QB or so it seems.

We gotta smarten up and beat Raiders, Saints, Jets and probably Cardinals soon
As the next franchises that will be targeting a QB in next year's draft.
 
Phins up said:
And Chris Grier isnt making decisions for them!
 
