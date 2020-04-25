Salvon Ahmed

Myles Gaskin Washington teammate



Great passing catching back to compliment jordan howard.

Average agility but good burst

Slow on short area quickness

Plays faster in pads than his 40 time

Reports says choppy feet and indecision which is wrong. Good vision and patience, follows his blocks.

Three-down back with nfl weight training

It is easy for backs to bounce out and/or run sweeps. Salvon trusts oline and follows his blocks.



Sadly dolphins missed on dobbins and cesar ruiz. Sometimes a team has to make things happen and make a move in draft position. Oh well, no point in wishing for different outcomes.