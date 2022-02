I don’t pretend to know what type of coach Sam Madison is or how good he may be at it, but I do know how good of a player he was and that I still have his jersey hanging in my closet.



Needless to say, I’m blindly in favor of this move. He’s been part of the Dolphins family for a long, long time and certainly was great at his craft. Hopefully his coaching ability is about the same.



Vincent, Madison, Surtain, and X.



Love ALL those guys! Among my all-time favs.