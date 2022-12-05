Same old, Same old

I have been watching the Phins for 50+ years. Up until 2000 we almost never got embarrassed in big games, sure it would happen but infrequently. But for the last 20+ years it seems as though we never get a complete game from the team. Either the offense doesn't show up or the defenses doesn't. More specifically today, the QB doesn't show up until late. I am a supporter of Tua and he is our franchise QB, but he did not play well today and probably was the main factor in the loss. I hope the first 3 games of this year were not an aberration and we have not fell back into the norm. Man, the frustration I fell is like a lead weight on my soul. That is all I have to say. I will go back into my hole.