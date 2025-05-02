Same Spots - who would you have taken?

13) DT Walter Nolen, because I think we drafted too many NT, I’d prefer a penetrating 3-tech and and think Nolen has the highest ceiling…I think Grant can play 3 tech but I’d prefer him at 1 tech to eat up more blockers37) OG Savaiinaea, last remaining great guard out of the top 7143) NT Jordan Philips cause we need a true nose and he’s the best of the remaining ones150) OG Marcus Mbow much better quality depth than Eich/Borom with starter potential155) CB Zah Frazier, think he has all the tools to be a starting CB and i just like him more than Marshall as a prospect179) RB Ollie Gordon, think he’s fantastic value and had he come out a year ago he would’ve went late 1st/early 2nd231) QB Quinn Ewers, again fantastic value see above with Gordon253) TE Jaylin conyers, I thought he would get drafted for sure and wouldn’t want to risk him as a UDFA which we got lucky with