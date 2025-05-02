Same Spots - who would you have taken?

normaniii
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2008
- Messages
- 2,380
- Reaction score
- 65
- Location
- wales and will die a prou
Thought it would be good to post and look back on next year
Keep it simple. Same Spots. No trade. Your draft.
Try doing without knowing the next pick (i.e. I've taken Will Howard in 5th)
Here's mine:-
1-13-Tyler Warren TE
2-37-Will Johnson CB
5-143-Will Howard QB
5-150-Jason Marshall CB
5-155-Smael Mondon LB
6-179-Jaylen Reed S
7-231-Tez Johnson WR
7-253-Xavier Restrepo WR
Keep it simple. Same Spots. No trade. Your draft.
Try doing without knowing the next pick (i.e. I've taken Will Howard in 5th)
Here's mine:-
1-13-Tyler Warren TE
2-37-Will Johnson CB
5-143-Will Howard QB
5-150-Jason Marshall CB
5-155-Smael Mondon LB
6-179-Jaylen Reed S
7-231-Tez Johnson WR
7-253-Xavier Restrepo WR