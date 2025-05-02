 Same Spots - who would you have taken? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Same Spots - who would you have taken?

Thought it would be good to post and look back on next year

Keep it simple. Same Spots. No trade. Your draft.

Try doing without knowing the next pick (i.e. I've taken Will Howard in 5th)

Here's mine:-

1-13-Tyler Warren TE

2-37-Will Johnson CB

5-143-Will Howard QB

5-150-Jason Marshall CB

5-155-Smael Mondon LB

6-179-Jaylen Reed S

7-231-Tez Johnson WR

7-253-Xavier Restrepo WR
 
You would not draft any OL or DL? Automatic fail ignoring our 2 biggest needs sorry man
 
Seriously!... you did not address the #1 glaring need of this team which is the trenches. No offense...but as much as I detest Grier, glad you are not the GM.
 
13) DT Walter Nolen, because I think we drafted too many NT, I’d prefer a penetrating 3-tech and and think Nolen has the highest ceiling…I think Grant can play 3 tech but I’d prefer him at 1 tech to eat up more blockers

37) OG Savaiinaea, last remaining great guard out of the top 7

143) NT Jordan Philips cause we need a true nose and he’s the best of the remaining ones

150) OG Marcus Mbow much better quality depth than Eich/Borom with starter potential

155) CB Zah Frazier, think he has all the tools to be a starting CB and i just like him more than Marshall as a prospect

179) RB Ollie Gordon, think he’s fantastic value and had he come out a year ago he would’ve went late 1st/early 2nd

231) QB Quinn Ewers, again fantastic value see above with Gordon

253) TE Jaylin conyers, I thought he would get drafted for sure and wouldn’t want to risk him as a UDFA which we got lucky with
 
I'm not gonna drive myself crazy with what it could have been....it is what it is. The one major thing I'd have done differently is I'd have taken Barron at 13. Love the Savaiinaea pick. I like Grant but I thought there were good DT's that we could have taken later unlike corners but I think grant is going to be very good and DT was a huge need.
 
So you didn't see the need for offensive line help?
 
I wanted to trade down and collect more picks and even now I would have traded down. Even if it meant an extra pick next year. We need solid bodies in multiples all over our roster.
 
Agree on all counts.

I’d rather just throw my support behind the players we did get and look to the future.

2026 mock drafts only for me now.

We had too many needs to begin with so no matter what, something wasn’t going to see a big investment. All things considered I think they properly prioritized those needs. Probably better than I would’ve because I would’ve taken the same guy as the OP.

OP, if you want to put your name to what you would’ve done, I respect that, even though I’ve already moved onto the next phase.
 
Drafting a TE (a toy) and trading up to turn around and draft an injured CB with speed concerns would have been a disaster.

I’m not saying some picks couldn’t have been better, but I love the direction they went in R1 and R2 — good players, needs, tone setting, message sent and received. Everything else, I don’t dislike any of it enough to want them to go and get a redo.

And I do really like the value of Gordon and Ewers, as well as the DT depth they got in real life
 
The problem is the Fins painted themselves into a corner with having to fill needs on the OL and DL in this draft. The team was bereft of talent and in some cases, just players. Personally, I wanted Warren at 13. I think he will turn into a much more valuable NFL player than Grant, but I believe in drafting BPA. You fill your needs in free agency and take the best players in the draft.
 
this.. this right here

people wanna moan bout the trade up, to get the last good guard on the board, and fix a hole and actually have the asshole for once to make a move.. I am all for it. will it pan out? who knows but then no one does
 
For me, pick 13 was between Warren and Pearce. I think those were the home run picks.

That said, this was a meats and potatoes draft which is what Miami needed.
 
I don't like the premise of, 'filling needs', as no rookie is guaranteed good enough to start.

Take the BPA, that fits the scheme, with the hope/foresight to see contribution.

To me, with the potential losses of both Hill and Ramsey, Warren and Johnson could both 'potentially' contribute year 1.
 
