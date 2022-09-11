SAN FRAN RECORD TRACKER FOR OUR FIRST ROUND PICK

circumstances
The key's in the fudge
Losing to Da Bears on opening day. The "Trey Lance Era" lmao.
What a shame!
i hope he takes it easy for 16 more games.I'm not impressed w/ J Fields either.
p.s. Wonder how Kittle being out affected the whiners game plan?
Adam Rank is going to be tough to watch on NFL Network this week.Chicago though?
Holy crap, a lot of people have them in the running for worst team in the league.
The Bears didn't trade us the moon, the stars, and their entire future for J Fields like the 9ers did for T Lance.I'm not impressed w/ J Fields either.
he's always tough to watch.Adam Rank is going to be tough to watch on NFL Network this week.
that would be the jestsChicago though?
Holy crap, a lot of people have them in the running for worst team in the league.
Agreed. Luckily, I don't watch the fantasy football shows, so I don't see him much.he's always tough to watch.
one of the more off-putting appearances on NFL Network.
he shows up elsewhere!! lolAgreed. Luckily, I don't watch the fantasy football shows, so I don't see him much.