 SAN FRAN RECORD TRACKER FOR OUR FIRST ROUND PICK | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SAN FRAN RECORD TRACKER FOR OUR FIRST ROUND PICK

Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Water Boy
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 11, 2016
Messages
2,841
Reaction score
3,878
circumstances said:
0 AND 1

Losing to Da Bears on opening day. The "Trey Lance Era" lmao.

What a shame!
Click to expand...

Yeah, I am heartbroken! ;-)
sad oh no GIF by Desus & Mero
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,346
Reaction score
14,250
Location
Allentown, Pa
Feverdream said:
Chicago though?

Holy crap, a lot of people have them in the running for worst team in the league.
Click to expand...

Slopping weather. Fields was 2/10 at one point I think.

51 yard TD to Dante Pettis woke them up.

But the team is void of talent, which makes this game a surprise.

Also the Niners lost Elijah Mitchell. No word on that one.

Would love to see an 0-4 start, maybe we can poach Trent Williams at some point. Won’t make sense to keep him if they aren’t going anywhere.

Also, Niners and Rams games look a lot easier on paper now then they did Thursday morning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom