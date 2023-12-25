Sanders Claus!

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Sanders 5-5, clutch. Merry Christmas!
I hated that roughing call on Dak, but the officials called it both ways.The oline had a great game. Tua showed he could take a punch with the best of them. That insignificant punk with the cheap shot.
These refs too old dak pulls down what's his name head and they call a 15 yarder on the phins.
They should check the refs visuals every once in a while.
Agree.Never been so nervous on a short field goal in my life though there at the end lol