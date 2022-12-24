 Sanders improving | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sanders improving

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,853
Reaction score
23,918
Location
New Jersey
Check this out - if you eliminate the kickers who have only played a game etc, Sanders is now tied for 21st out of 32nd in %age made at 84%. Remember, as of the Jets game he was last in the league down about 70% - which was close to what he did last year. May he keep making his kicks.

Kicker Stats: 2022 Regular Season - FF Today

NFL and fantasy football stats from FFToday.
www.fftoday.com
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,651
Reaction score
13,399
royalshank said:
Check this out - if you eliminate the kickers who have only played a game etc, Sanders is now tied for 21st out of 32nd in %age made at 84%. Remember, as of the Jets game he was last in the league down about 70% - which was close to what he did last year. May he keep making his kicks.

Kicker Stats: 2022 Regular Season - FF Today

NFL and fantasy football stats from FFToday.
www.fftoday.com
Click to expand...

To go from last to 21st, he has to be 15th or better the last few games
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom