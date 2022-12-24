Sanders improving

Kicker Stats: 2022 Regular Season - FF Today NFL and fantasy football stats from FFToday.

Check this out - if you eliminate the kickers who have only played a game etc, Sanders is now tied for 21st out of 32nd in %age made at 84%. Remember, as of the Jets game he was last in the league down about 70% - which was close to what he did last year. May he keep making his kicks.