Sanders, Wow!!

Not too many threads about a kicker, but this win was as much due to Sanders as anyone on the roster. Fifty yard field goals are not guaranteed (none are) and he had two over 50 yesterday. He has been absolutely gold this year and could receive some votes for MVP of the team. That's how valuable he's been. I know he (likely) won't go the whole season without missing a kick, but having someone as reliable as Sanders is so valuable. Sometimes you don't notice the kicking game, or special teams play unless it lets you down.



At this point, it may be the best season a kicker has ever had in Miami Dolphins history.