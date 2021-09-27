 Sanders. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sanders.

We lost because we missed a FG. We played horrible and came a missed FG away from beating the 3 and 0 Raiders with our backup QB. We were straight ugly today. Looked horrible. And still almost won.
 
opticblazed

mbhcu98 said:
We lost because we missed a FG. We played horrible and came a missed FG away from beating the 3 and 0 Raiders with our backup QB. We were straight ugly today. Looked horrible. And still almost won.
You tripping. We lost because of very very bad play calling on offense and coleman and oline. Kicker was way down the list. We had a 14 pt lead and momentum and squandered that away. We had the goods to win today
 
CoachConrad

Dude hit a 48 yarder off the upright and you think that cost us the game? Wow... just... wow
 
gregorygrant83

We lost because the Raiders made more clutch plays than Miami did. Sanders missed field goal would have helped, but hats off to the Raiders for winning. We found a way to win thje 2020 match up and they found a way this year.
 
multistage

Well.

This team has a lot of issues. A lot.

Sanders is most certainly not one of them. At all.

I’d trade him for no other kicker in the league, up to and including Tucker.

That man has won a LOT of games for us.

The problems lie elsewhere…
 
Dolph N.Fan

Sanders is rusty. Miami isn’t scoring pts so he hardly gets to kickoff or kick XPs, shutout last week, and when Miami is actually in position to kick fgs they go for it…except in OT lol
 
Jimi
Dolph N.Fan said:
Sanders is rusty. Miami isn’t scoring pts so he hardly gets to kickoff or kick XPs, shutout last week, and when Miami is actually in position to kick fgs they go for it…except in OT lol
Hoping this is it. His kicks definitely haven’t looked as crisp as usual this year even when he’s made them.
 
WCUPUNK
Whos to blame for that loss...

1) offensive play calling
2) missed flag on Fuller in the endzone
3) Austin Jackson
4) Justin Coleman
...
19) god for the coin flip coming up heads
20) Jason Sanders
 
Brumdog45

When you lose, pretty much everyone could have done one thing better and you would win. No point in looking for a scapegoat.
 
