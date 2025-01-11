Sarkisian + McD...2 peas in a pod?

Nice play at the end of the game last night...have we seen this before? 1st + goal on the 1 turns into 3rd + 8? How many times? For all of those who still think McD is a genius play-caller, I have not been impressed since Dec. of the '23 season. I would rather say he calls incredibly stupid plays at the exact wrong times far too often. Kind of like he wants to re-invent the wheel because we all know he is the "smartest" football mind in the room.



I am the LEAST optimistic I have been in many years heading towards the '25 season. I don't care if we had the #1 pick this April, Grier would just pick someone at a position of strength! I do think Weaver will get the defense better, but that offense will be streaky as usual. You can count on success vs. sub-500 teams and very little luck against plus-500 teams. The Bills will dominate us as usual. I also think the Pats will get better with Vrabel (If Kraft has any brain-cells left) + possibly Josh McDaniels mentoring Drake Maye.



Get ready for another wasted season. JMHO.