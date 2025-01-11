 Sarkisian + McD...2 peas in a pod? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sarkisian + McD...2 peas in a pod?

Nice play at the end of the game last night...have we seen this before? 1st + goal on the 1 turns into 3rd + 8? How many times? For all of those who still think McD is a genius play-caller, I have not been impressed since Dec. of the '23 season. I would rather say he calls incredibly stupid plays at the exact wrong times far too often. Kind of like he wants to re-invent the wheel because we all know he is the "smartest" football mind in the room.

I am the LEAST optimistic I have been in many years heading towards the '25 season. I don't care if we had the #1 pick this April, Grier would just pick someone at a position of strength! I do think Weaver will get the defense better, but that offense will be streaky as usual. You can count on success vs. sub-500 teams and very little luck against plus-500 teams. The Bills will dominate us as usual. I also think the Pats will get better with Vrabel (If Kraft has any brain-cells left) + possibly Josh McDaniels mentoring Drake Maye.

Get ready for another wasted season. JMHO.
 
Both can be bad play callers at times, but they arent anything alike. Not even close.
 
I was implying that they call these plays at inopportune times. You would think a long-time football coach knows what to call in certain situations.
 
Its easy to label someone a bad play caller because a play didn't work but at the end of the day, Ohio State's DL dominated the LOS so that really limits the possibilities at the goal line.

The comp to the Dolphins is correct but not because of the man at the helm but because Miami has been manhandled at the LOS for 3 years.
 
Agreed on that, but comparison stops there.

Also, if you watch other NFL games, you see bad play calling all the time - evven from the best teams. Pretty sure I saw Kyle Shanahan with some questionalbe calls recently. I think too many Miami fans just watch Miami games and think its just us. And many of these plays are the right call, but just poorly executed. Need to evaluate playcalling and execution seperatly, since the accountable people are not the same.
 
All the more reason to not call plays like that in goal situations. The HC should know his strengths. Our OLine is the weakest position on the team IMO.
