Sat 8/5 live scrimmage observations

Scrimmage day at the Rock.



What a beautiful stadium the organization has created, the seats being moved closer to the field was crucial, the canopy protecting the fans from the blistering sun even moreso.



My only complain with it is that stupid section right in the heart of the lower bowl at the 50 yard line with recliners and freakin TV’s, like I lobbied hard for the exact renovations to be done to the rock I shall do the same to get rid of this deplorable amenity. We can fit more seats and become more united and most importantly, make more noise without it.



There was so much mix and matching today of 1st 2nd and third teams I lost track..Not important this stage, we’ll see come next week before our first preseason games whos where.



Aubrey Miller pops on 2 on 2’s, he cover the receiver out on the boundary, he doesn’t fall for the double moves gets his head around and deflects..



I mean sure it wasn’t scrimmaging but you could see he’s got awareness and feet.



Another rep on a slant for Higgins against Aubrey Miller, Higgins cannot separate from Miller pass is deflected.



Ingold with a nice route against Long for a catch and run.



Watching Holland cover tight ends is a joke, he actually finds it funny. He’s not going full speed and he’s deflected two.



Random observation as they kept showing in very clearly in HD, seems as though they are perfecting the logo, the navy blue is prominent and I think there an eye in there with some expression.looked really nice.



Tua steps up and clears the pressure, survey downfield nothing there, at the last second decides to go to his perimeter outlet and sails it.



Connor Williams with a safety from a high snap.. either get it right or keep Tua under center or deduct it from his salary demands, can’t have Uno thinking about poor snaps.



Nice blocking off takes for Mostert to run 10 yards



No gain next run play



10 yards for Gaskin up the middle



Sorry I can’t keep up with the changes in the Oline and who’s who and playing what



Noah was def the starter opposite X today



Verone gets the reps opposite Holland with Elliot and Brandon out.



White to Ahmed up the sideline for a nice pass and catch, timing was there.



Aubrey miller on the coverage deep downfield on a pass from Tua, ball was thrown short on the post.



Ahmed showing soft fast feet inside for a good gain



Garret Nelson stays home on the misdirection from Tua, sacked.



Holland makes a beautiful play on a deep post from Skylar, last second the safety leaps and tips the ball away.



Skylar to Higgins on a boot where JP was all over it but white for the ball to Higgins somehow and completed the pass, not a big gain.



Tua to hill on a short spot route in front of the backers for 5.



You’ve em seen the iggy int from Tua, looked to me iggy forced Hill OOB hill gave up but Tua threw it up anyways, not sure he would do that in game.



Skylar with a nice slant to a receiver for 12.



X Snuffs out the quick wide receiver Attempt, no gain.



JP beats Jackson on a inside counter move, Jackson hooks and holds to hang on.



Tua deep to Tyreek in an inside out post route for 6. The kid I believe Ellis was trying to poke the ball which he did but it bounced back to Hill.



JP beats Jackson, rushes Tua to throw high.



Tua to waddle for 15, Tua beats the pressure and throws to waddle is sitting and waiting near the sideline.



Sieler beats his man inside, clean rep for 3 yard TFL.



Tua on a calculated running back screen play, looks downfield then last second throws to Wilson leaking for 15.



Tua tests Noah to the left hash for waddle on a slant , Noah deflects.





David Ling blows up a toss sweep for no gain.



Tua boots to his right and hits ingold for 7 coming across.



Tua after the rain suspension comes out, gets a nice pass protection rep from Lamm on Chubb, steps up beautifully, like I’ve been asking for for years, and strikes Waddle for 12.



Tua quickly sets up a three step RPO to berrios but it’s behind the target.way behind.



Austin Jackson handles Christian Wilkins who went outside for a rep.



Next play his partner Sieler Tips a Tua pass for the incomplete pass.



Bailey punts 70 in the air just Barely reached the end zone



Skylar nice play to River, in breaking route for a first down. Good timing



Ahmed with his soon to be signature run, inside zone is his best play, soft fast feet slicing and ducking for a big gain.



Skylar tried to improvise after breaking the pocket and shovels it to Ahmed, incomplete.



Mike white with a very nice rep to Robbie, deep slant, Mike Rose was right there but the placement was too good, big play as this was a deep slant.



Gink with a inside stuff on Ahmed



Mike white breaks the pocket to the right, Higgins stops flowing right and sits, White with the strike.



Brooks no where to run off tackle.



Agude with the Sack off the edge, not much blocking to beat though.



Good play call to Chris brooks on 3rd and 8, Qb hits him for the first on an out route.



Mike white blows a nice play call by a bad underthrow.



Ahmed inside zone, he flutters the feet and gains yards.



Robbie on a nice throw, deep slant, Noah is in his pocket, Robbie tips it and regains possession, Robbie for 6.



Agude spilts the gap on a delayed run and tags the carrier for a tfl.



Bryce Thomson with sack on Tua, clear lane.



Bryce Thompson breaks up the pass from Tua on a shallow crosser.



Notice Uno talking to Aubrey Miller walking off the field and the first bump.



Pass deflected at the LOs on a Tua pass, not sure who got it.



Aubrey miller pacing in the blood zone, making the calls, then comes hot on the blitz, almost gets home.



Verone McKinley makes a nice pass breakup from Skylar



Ogbah blows up the wide receiver screen..



Skylar with a bad low throw, he cleared the pressure but short hopped it to his receiver.



Didn’t see it all but some receiver dropped the pass to the point where it got picked off but Elijah Campbell.



Tua to waddle on a quick out for 7



Same play to 81



Tua to Mostert on the quick stop route for 5



Tua to waddle on a clear out route for Waddle as he comes across the formation, at least 20.



Noah deflects the quick slant from Tua in 2 minute



Tua steps up agains to clear the pressure and nails Smythe for a decent gain.



Nice play by Eli to end the day. Looks like Eli lured Tua to throw to the receiver as he played zone to the boundary, the bait worked for the int.



Hopefully see y’all on Tuesday for the falcons:)