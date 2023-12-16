 Saturday game day thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Saturday game day thread

We need all the wildcard teams to win, which is problematic, because Pitt plays Indy. So we need all other AFC teams tied with the Bills to win.
 
Mindtornado said:
This needed its own thread?. ?:poke::MT

Kidding… want the same winners to make the Bills path mor difficult
Yes, it's serves 2 purposes for me.

1st- those are the teams I would rather make the playoffs

2- makes Buffalo's life harder. Especially if Cleveland wins tomorrow
 
