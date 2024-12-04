 Sauce Gardner dealing with injury that could sideline him vs. Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sauce Gardner dealing with injury that could sideline him vs. Dolphins

rent this space

rent this space

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
10,737
Reaction score
14,158
Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that Gardner was still having tests on his leg after he left the Jets' loss last Sunday against Seattle late with the injury.

Ulbrich didn't sound optimistic about Gardner's chances of playing, especially against a speedy Dolphins receiving corps that includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“They're still assessing the degree of which, beyond what the MRI told us,” Ulbrich said of Gardner's hamstring. "He plays the position and we're playing an opponent that you cannot play with a poor hamstring, in my opinion.

“So, we'll see how it goes. If he's feeling good and he's ready to rock and roll, then we'll let him play. If not, this is not a game we want him at half-speed.

apnews.com

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner dealing with a hamstring injury that could sideline him vs. Dolphins

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a hamstring injury that could sideline him against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
apnews.com apnews.com
 
93b5RI.gif
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Its good news if he is out but wasn't Jaire Alexander out on Thanksgiving? We didn't take advantage of it.
Click to expand...
Jaire Alexander's position was played by Carrington Valentine in that game. Valentine was targeted, drumroll....... 1 time. Which also, btw, was a completion for 24 yards. Incompetence by the HC.
 
I know we’re all in a bad mood here but I’d really like to take advantage of this and torch those mother****ers on Sunday. Waddle absolutely throttled DJ Reed in that matchup last season without Hill on the field.

Let’s get our playmakers the football and ruin Fireman Ed’s Christmas. That POS. 😀
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom