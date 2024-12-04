Sauce Gardner dealing with injury that could sideline him vs. Dolphins

rent this space
Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that Gardner was still having tests on his leg after he left the Jets' loss last Sunday against Seattle late with the injury.
Ulbrich didn't sound optimistic about Gardner's chances of playing, especially against a speedy Dolphins receiving corps that includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
“They're still assessing the degree of which, beyond what the MRI told us,” Ulbrich said of Gardner's hamstring. "He plays the position and we're playing an opponent that you cannot play with a poor hamstring, in my opinion.
“So, we'll see how it goes. If he's feeling good and he's ready to rock and roll, then we'll let him play. If not, this is not a game we want him at half-speed.”
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner dealing with a hamstring injury that could sideline him vs. Dolphins
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a hamstring injury that could sideline him against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
