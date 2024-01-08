Save Us Some Energy. Quit here. Yes, You. The Whiner.

Maybe some are whining but some of us are just stating facts. It don’t mean we won’t be rooting this coming Saturday. It doesn’t mean we are done with this team for good. But a lot of us are ****ing fed up with the same **** year in and year out.



24 years since a playoff win. That’s a long time. And yeah maybe they get a win on Saturday. Which would be awesome but it feels like a really long shot. Why can’t people stat facts like this team doesn’t do good when the lights are brightest? Why can’t people criticize Tua for shrinking in big games? Why can’t people criticize Mcdaniel for his off the wall play calling? Hill should be criticized as well. He hasn’t shown up in big games either. The whole team shrinks when it matters and that’s been going on for a while.



Narrative could change some Saturday but as of right now and the past how ever many years these are just facts that most of us are posting. We can and should be critical but that don’t mean we won’t be rooting like hell on Saturday.