Save Us Some Energy. Quit here. Yes, You. The Whiner.

Fin-Loco
Grilling Chicken Little
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 27,627
- Reaction score
- 89,567
- Location
- Margaritaville
So, I barely even came on here and already it's wall to wall fire McDaniel, replace Tua with an electric toothbrush, I quit, burn it all. Yeah, this is Monday of us playing in the playoffs this weekend. There's little point in arguing with many of you. I'm a Phins fan for life and I'm going to support my team and be optimistic they overcome the challenges to go and jam Taylor Swift's head up Mahome's ass this weekend.
If, you are such a whiney brittle emotional wasteland that you need to quit and take your being a fan ball home, Just post "I quit" right here in this thread. We'll index this thread and use it for other purposes later. Come on, don't be a wimp now. Go ahead. Just say "I quit" and all of the misery is over.
Or, you can find the leftovers of your balls and quit whining while being hopeful about the Chiefs game. If I have to get you pumped about that, just go away or even better, put me on ignore so I don't have read your bleating.
If, you are such a whiney brittle emotional wasteland that you need to quit and take your being a fan ball home, Just post "I quit" right here in this thread. We'll index this thread and use it for other purposes later. Come on, don't be a wimp now. Go ahead. Just say "I quit" and all of the misery is over.
Or, you can find the leftovers of your balls and quit whining while being hopeful about the Chiefs game. If I have to get you pumped about that, just go away or even better, put me on ignore so I don't have read your bleating.