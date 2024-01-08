 Save Us Some Energy. Quit here. Yes, You. The Whiner. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Save Us Some Energy. Quit here. Yes, You. The Whiner.

So, I barely even came on here and already it's wall to wall fire McDaniel, replace Tua with an electric toothbrush, I quit, burn it all. Yeah, this is Monday of us playing in the playoffs this weekend. There's little point in arguing with many of you. I'm a Phins fan for life and I'm going to support my team and be optimistic they overcome the challenges to go and jam Taylor Swift's head up Mahome's ass this weekend.

If, you are such a whiney brittle emotional wasteland that you need to quit and take your being a fan ball home, Just post "I quit" right here in this thread. We'll index this thread and use it for other purposes later. Come on, don't be a wimp now. Go ahead. Just say "I quit" and all of the misery is over.

Or, you can find the leftovers of your balls and quit whining while being hopeful about the Chiefs game. If I have to get you pumped about that, just go away or even better, put me on ignore so I don't have read your bleating.

Lots of posters added to my ignore list this morning.

All useless posters who only show up after a loss.
 
Maybe some are whining but some of us are just stating facts. It don’t mean we won’t be rooting this coming Saturday. It doesn’t mean we are done with this team for good. But a lot of us are ****ing fed up with the same **** year in and year out.

24 years since a playoff win. That’s a long time. And yeah maybe they get a win on Saturday. Which would be awesome but it feels like a really long shot. Why can’t people stat facts like this team doesn’t do good when the lights are brightest? Why can’t people criticize Tua for shrinking in big games? Why can’t people criticize Mcdaniel for his off the wall play calling? Hill should be criticized as well. He hasn’t shown up in big games either. The whole team shrinks when it matters and that’s been going on for a while.

Narrative could change some Saturday but as of right now and the past how ever many years these are just facts that most of us are posting. We can and should be critical but that don’t mean we won’t be rooting like hell on Saturday.
 
Poor us and our playoff team. It's really something that you're all able to endure such horrors.
 
I will be a Dolphin fan til I die. That doesn’t stop me from seeing what this team is. This team had a chance before all the injuries. Now it is just a shell of what it was. This isn’t a championship team. I’ll watch and hope. I actually think we could possibly beat the Chiefs this week. If we do then we get to go to Baltimore and lose by 40. I can’t be a delusional homer. Sorry
 
Like I said I will be rooting just as hard as you will be on Saturday. You can take that **** to the bank. But that don’t mean I don’t see an issue with the team either
 
Can you pre-complain harder? Do you need 1.21 jiggawatts, a delorean and a thunderstorm to help you achieve the next level of misery during our team being in the playoffs?
 
lol as a fan I think it’s fine to point out problems and critique the team. It’s a ****ing message board about the Miami Dolphins. All discussions should be okay. We just lost the division to our ****ing division rivals and there is plenty to criticize. Especially a day after. Bring that rah rah **** a little later in the week and I’m on board with that.

Also we aren’t players. So being positive or negative doesn’t change **** lol. As a player yeah you got to be confident no matter what
 
Loco isn’t talking about those who see weaknesses in our team. Many of them are legit. He’s talking about the whiners who scream, whine and announce they are quitting,

When it comes to those, I’m on team Loco.
 
Ok I hear ya. I don’t agree with the I’m quitting **** either. Plus we all know ain’t none of us quitting this team lol
 
So true. It reminds me of celebrities who threaten to move away from the USA if the candidate they hate wins election. They NEVER do it. 🤣
 
It really sad man! We have a playoff game this weekend and we already have the fire everyone, blow it up, etc threads.

I know the loss hurts...But your team is in the playoffs where anything could happen and has happened a few times before.

Now is not the time for those other discussions and hopefully won't be for a long time.


#Finsup!

We got this game in KC
 
