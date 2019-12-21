Say, we draft Tua...

Do you expect him to translate into our pre snap/progression read, mostly single back WCO or do you change the offense into an RPO/shotgun with some WCO concepts like he ran in Alabama?

Cause there's a lot of projection there.

IMO that was part of the problem with Rosen. He's more of a spread offense/pre snap QB but he struggles with progressions and protections. Rosen would have done well in Philbin's offense.

On the other hand I think I've seen Tua assign protections in Alabama.

If we do change into an RPO then you may not need Fitzpatrick anymore.

Maybe we could flip both Rosen and Fitz for picks, albeit either will probably amount to trading up from a 6th to a 4th at this point.

Mariota's demise was the transition to an I form O but he excelled in the RPO.

With the left handedness thing and athleticism they both posses it would only make sense.
 
I think this coaching staff would be willing to change and build an offense around a QB. I dont necessarily think theyd need to with Tua though...
 
In that case, would you use the year he's sitting to try and get him used to working under center and turn his back on the defense or would you then switch to an RPO/shotgun?
 
