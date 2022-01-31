 Say what you will about Brian Flores, but he was never scared to run a trick play | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Say what you will about Brian Flores, but he was never scared to run a trick play

S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
101
Reaction score
99
Age
62
Location
edmonton
Yeah - I think Godsey was actually growing in the position of OC - saw quite a bit of development in playcalling and schemes as the year progressed - the 2 headed OC stuff was an unmitigated disaster early tho.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom