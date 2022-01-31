Say what you will about Brian Flores, but he was never scared to run a trick play

FanSince93
This was my favorite play of the Flores era
Who's Brian Flores? ;-)
He was one of the best defensive coordinators we ever had.
true but nice to have a few on occasion though when the usual is stymiedI'd rather have a team that didn't need to run trick plays.
And when you constantly have to run trick plays it tells you about how good your offense really is. Less trick play, better coaching please!
