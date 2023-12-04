 Say Whattttt? AVG is this fast? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Say Whattttt? AVG is this fast?

GAhc6o7WoAAGuYi

AVG was the 5th Fastest Ball Carrier in the NFL this week, posting 20.76 MPH on his Pick Six. This is absurd #FinsUp
 
Well, he only ran 4.59 at his pro day 40.

Like I always say, though, 40 times and football speed are not the same thing.
 
