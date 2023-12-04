Say Whattttt? AVG is this fast?

In fine form today Loco
Well, at the time, all he had posted was a picture of AVG. There was nothing related to the title.In fine form today Loco
..oops Joe I mean
I need oneThe team should provide AVG wigs to the first 15,000 people at the game Monday Night.
You are not LoCo! Don't be stealing Locos Swag man.You didn't see this was already posted?
I have one. It was part of my Joe Dirt costume a few Halloweens ago.I need one
I mean I Really Do Need one
I mean, all it takes is some simple things to realize that this is already posted so no need to do it again! HahaYou are not LoCo! Don't be stealing Locos Swag man.
Well, he only ran 4.59 at his pro day 40.
AVG was the 5th Fastest Ball Carrier in the NFL this week, posting 20.76 MPH on his Pick Six. This is absurd #FinsUp
That title doesn't scream AVG
With a time like this he can join our 4x100 track team. Guess we have to kick Hill offWell, he only ran 4.59 at his pro day 40.
Like I always say, though, 40 times and football speed are not the same thing.