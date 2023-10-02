 Saying it right now. Giants are getting annihilated Sunday. Giants Smack Talk Thread. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Saying it right now. Giants are getting annihilated Sunday. Giants Smack Talk Thread.

I almost feel bad for the Giants. They are going to get our full focus on Sunday as will the Panthers next week. We just laid a big egg and no stone will be unturned this week in regards to us egregiously and swiftly learning and improving from it.

Bring your fury and smack talk for this coming Sunday. If you need to still mope and tampon up after yesterday, bring it elsewhere.

Who cares.

This the same team and same QB who lost 5 straight last year and almost missed the playoffs.

But hey, lets get all amped at beating up on some bad teams even though we can't beat the good ones lol

Tua has been in the league too long and too much money been spent to get moral victories or amped about beating bad teams when we can't beat the ones that matter.
 
I just told you to not bring the whining in here dude.
 
Its a marathon man, as long as we continue to improve our game as a team we should be set up for a revenge game against the bills at the rock.

Now, lets destroy the giants.
 
You know Loco... there are days that I like you.
 
LET'S SMASH THE GIANTS AND MAKE THEM TINY GREEN LITTLE ARMY MEN UNDER OUR FINS!!!!!!

THEY WILL BE BUT DUST BLOWN OUT OF OUR DOLPHIN BLOW HOLES INTO THE AIR MIXED WITH ACID RAIN IN THE DEEEAAAD OFFFFFF NIIIIIIGGGGHHHHTTTT!!!!!!

I suck at smack talk...obviously.

But the point stands. Giants are going down in a BIG way come Sunday.
 
