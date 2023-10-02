Saying it right now. Giants are getting annihilated Sunday. Giants Smack Talk Thread.

Fin-Loco
Annihilation Nostradamus
I almost feel bad for the Giants. They are going to get our full focus on Sunday as will the Panthers next week. We just laid a big egg and no stone will be unturned this week in regards to us egregiously and swiftly learning and improving from it.
Bring your fury and smack talk for this coming Sunday. If you need to still mope and tampon up after yesterday, bring it elsewhere.
