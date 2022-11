Smith21 said: I’ve been going to away games for years. Fans will say “phins up” I don’t like it..



Waddles been saying “phins for the win “

Can we start that movement.,



Phins for the win > phins up Click to expand...

He says it when we win. Therefore i dont see anything wrong with it after a win. Otherwise, i dont see that saying replacing Phins Up, add to the fact its a short and simple saying.