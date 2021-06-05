 SB ring in next two years, get Rodgers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SB ring in next two years, get Rodgers

When the president said something like that about their star QB, it tells me the situation is beyond salvage.

Grier, moves mountain if you have to, get us Rodgers. I want a ring before Alzheimers set in.

Packers prez: Rodgers situation has divided fans

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy wrote in his monthly column on Saturday that the team's fan base is divided on the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
You tried this already........give it up. We have our qb


They said the same things to me when I mentioned this same thing about Tom Brady this time last year. And they laughed... Hard.

I 100% agree with OP. I would much rather have Aaron Rodgers than DeShaun Watson too.

This guy literally just won the MVP award.
 
nick1 said:
No thank you. Trying to build a dynasty here you don’t do that with a 37 year old. Tua is gonna light the nfl on fire we can win one with him and we will have a chance for the next decade
Click to expand...
You can have your dream dynasty. I am happy with building for one ring first.
 
Dan13Forever said:
You can have your dream dynasty. I am happy with building for one ring first.
Click to expand...
I have asked before I will ask again.

Make it work.

Who we trading, how we freeing up cap space?

It's not just go get Rodgers.

What will the team look like when we get him?

That will determine if it's worth it.
 
