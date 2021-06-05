SB ring in next two years, get Rodgers

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
When the president said something like that about their star QB, it tells me the situation is beyond salvage.
Grier, moves mountain if you have to, get us Rodgers. I want a ring before Alzheimers set in.
