Schefter: Miami to have interest in Mariota

How high of a pick?I like it! I'd like it even better if they also draft someone so they'd have Tua, a veteran and a draft prospect in the QB room.
Guess it depends on who they like and how they value him. I won't pretend to know a thing about this draft class!How high of a pick?
We need a vet with starting experience who can also throw. This isn't it unless you want a different offense that Tua can't run.Wouldn't be the worst choice. We need a vet with starting experience.
A mid round project does nothing to help us in 2025.
I don't know what you're even trying to say here.We need a vet with starting experience who can also throw. This isn't it unless you want a different offense that Tua can't run.
I'm saying Mariota is a bad passing QB. He's got a career 63.0 completion %. That would rank bottom of the league.I don't know what you're even trying to say here.
If we don't protect the QB, any QB, for more than two seconds, the rest is meaningless. You could put Montana back there and you aren't winning a Championship.
Protect Tua and he can run any offense. I don't think that was true 2 years ago, but he has come a long way in reading and going through progressions.
He's never going to be PM or JA. He doesn't have the tools. He is very likely our starting QB for the next two years, though.
Given that, what exactly do you want to do that is realistic for a #2 QB?
Patrick Mahomes has a career completion percentage of 66.6%I'm saying Mariota is a bad passing QB. He's got a career 63.0 completion %. That would rank bottom of the league.
You need a backup that can run a passing offense, and he cannot.
How high of a pick?
It's a large gap though. That's the difference between 34th in the league and 13th.Patrick Mahomes has a career completion percentage of 66.6%
That means 3 out of 100 attempts better. That's basically 1 completion per game
Now, I'm not comparing the two QBs, or saying I would want MM going all Air Coryell, but using a comp% stat in this context is about silly.
We aren't going to get a starting quality QB on the cheap to come in here and be #2.