 Schefter: Miami to have interest in Mariota

Schefter: Miami to have interest in Mariota

Mach2 said:
Wouldn't be the worst choice. We need a vet with starting experience.

A mid round project does nothing to help us in 2025.
We need a vet with starting experience who can also throw. This isn't it unless you want a different offense that Tua can't run.
 
Sticky Gloves said:
We need a vet with starting experience who can also throw. This isn't it unless you want a different offense that Tua can't run.
I don't know what you're even trying to say here.

If we don't protect the QB, any QB, for more than two seconds, the rest is meaningless. You could put Montana back there and you aren't winning a Championship.

Protect Tua and he can run any offense. I don't think that was true 2 years ago, but he has come a long way in reading and going through progressions.

He's never going to be PM or JA. He doesn't have the tools. He is very likely our starting QB for the next two years, though.

Given that, what exactly do you want to do that is realistic for a #2 QB?
 
If they use their first 3-4 picks wisely the need for a backup at that position becomes a bit less. IE; if you fix the OL the QB is protected better and the run game improved.
 
I'm saying Mariota is a bad passing QB. He's got a career 63.0 completion %. That would rank bottom of the league.

You need a backup that can run a passing offense, and he cannot.
 
Patrick Mahomes has a career completion percentage of 66.6%

That means 3 out of 100 attempts better. That's basically 1 completion per game

Now, I'm not comparing the two QBs, or saying I would want MM going all Air Coryell, but using a comp% stat in this context is about silly.

We aren't going to get a starting quality QB on the cheap to come in here and be #2.
 
98th or later. You can’t rely on anybody after pick 48 to be an immediate starter so that’s the soonest you can “waste” a pick.

You need a starter with pick 48.

Personally I don’t think this FO is too concerned with grooming a rookie QB right now. They’ll sign a vet and worry about QBs down the road.
 
It's a large gap though. That's the difference between 34th in the league and 13th.

You don't need starting quality to beat Mariota's throwing ability which is bottom league.

You need upside potential or be below average-ish. You can't have neither.
 
I like this. I'd much rather sign a Mariota who can step right in when needed than some jabroni draft pick in a terrible draft class who brings nothing immediate to the table.

Grier knows this is probably it for him so a 2nd or 3rd rd pick ain't gonna save him.
 
