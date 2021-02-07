 Schefter salary cap tweet | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Schefter salary cap tweet

ugadolfan

ugadolfan

Theres been a lot of uncertainty about what the cap with be and how that affects our FA plans so this can provide a little more clarity. Not sure how much space we have at 180 mil, hopefully someone can comment to let us know
 
Mach2

Mach2

rafael said:
All the reports have been hinting at somewhere between $180 and $185 so that makes sense. This report would put Miami at $30-$31.
Click to expand...
Plus our "rollover" of around 10 mil, that all the cap sites don't account for, probably because it isn't official until the end of the league's fiscal year.
 
Finsfan1984

Finsfan1984

IMO We need to save as much of that cap space this year and not spend much. Next year may be another cap hit like this year or could be worse with a cap correction since the profits will continue to stay on the decline or low end. My understanding is the cap needed an even harder reduction but they wanted to try and spread it out to lessen the impact this year.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Fin Fan in Cali said:
We have a great thread on this in Club if you are interested. It is updated as of this morning.
Click to expand...
The problem with that thread, as with most 347 threads, is that there is a whopping 60 responses since.......last October.

I would love to spend more time there, but you have to admit it's glacier slow in discussions.

Not really sure how you might go about changing that aspect.
 
Mach2

Mach2

dolfan91 said:
Persistent? I'm just posting what OTC says.
Click to expand...
From OTC

Total Cap Liabilities: $172,457,410
  • Top 51: $167,347,325
  • Team Cap Space: $27,891,965
  • Offense: $69,927,339
  • Defense: $99,609,573
  • Special: $2,430,413
If you notice, the numbers add up perfectly. They do not however include any rollover.

The 27 mil is the "base" number.

I'm not trying to be a dick. Math doesn't lie, until you get into the realm of black holes, quantum physics and time dialation.
 
