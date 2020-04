Saw on his timeline just now. Thomas, Wirfs and Wills all expected to go in the top 10. The league wide shortage in OTs means they usually get pushed up, this year it sounds like it's going to another level. Jones may not be there for us at 18. We may have to settle for one of the project athletes (Cleveland; Wilson; Peart) at the back end of the round. I had hoped to see one of these guys in the second but doesn't sound likely.