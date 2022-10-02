 Scoreboard Watch (Miami on 10 Day Break) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Scoreboard Watch (Miami on 10 Day Break)

Since Miami already played Thursday, my first Sunday of the season I'll be watching another game closely that's not the Dolphins.

Probably going to be watching Baltimore/Buffalo.

What game is everyone going to watch?

How about a week with these results:

Steelers over Jets (because it's the Jets, them losing will never get old)

Ravens over Bills (Miami would maintain a one game lead for the division, would be the only AFC East team to beat BAL)

Packers over Patriots (keeps Belicheat from getting closer to Shula for another game, patriots loss always good)

Rams over 49ers (gotta keep that draft pick looking good)

A week with those results would have me feeling way better about the week!
 
Ravens over Bills would make my day. And hope the Packers win (especially against Pats). And for my fantasy game I need Philly D to crush whoever they play.
 
DrMultimedia said:
Ravens over Bills would make my day. And hope the Packers win (especially against Pats). And for my fantasy game I need Philly D to crush whoever they play.
Philly plays Jacksonville. Would not be surprised if Jacksonville gives them a hard time after they knocked Herbert around.
 
I'm with you. As a fan of the NFL, that Ravens-Bills game looks to be an amazing game. I hope the game ends in a 0-0 tie lol but yeah, lets go Ravens
Only thing I'd change is I'd rather see the Jets win as I think the Steelers are better and *may* be in the wildcard equation to end the season (although realistically if they lose. to the Jets, they probably dont win more than 7 games)
 
mandal24 said:
I'm with you. As a fan of the NFL, that Ravens-Bills game looks to be an amazing game. I hope the game ends in a 0-0 tie lol but yeah, lets go Ravens
Only thing I'd change is I'd rather see the Jets win as I think the Steelers are better and *may* be in the wildcard equation to end the season (although realistically if they lose. to the Jets, they probably dont win more than 7 games)
True about the Jets. Not sure if it’s better Miami plays them off a loss or a win. Shouldn’t matter anyway, Miami just have to not hurt themselves and they should beat the jets.
 
Plus we'll have a mini-bye. Boy did this team need it.. NFL schedule makers did us no favors.. Ravens, Bills, Bengals in 11 days and we still should have beaten the Bengals. Not cool
 
I got the Jags vs Eagles at 1pm tomorrow. Just might be a good game. The Jags are underrated. Their defense had been excellent this year. Hope they beat Philly.
 
