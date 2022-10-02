Scoreboard Watch (Miami on 10 Day Break)

Since Miami already played Thursday, my first Sunday of the season I'll be watching another game closely that's not the Dolphins.



Probably going to be watching Baltimore/Buffalo.



What game is everyone going to watch?



How about a week with these results:



Steelers over Jets (because it's the Jets, them losing will never get old)



Ravens over Bills (Miami would maintain a one game lead for the division, would be the only AFC East team to beat BAL)



Packers over Patriots (keeps Belicheat from getting closer to Shula for another game, patriots loss always good)



Rams over 49ers (gotta keep that draft pick looking good)



A week with those results would have me feeling way better about the week!