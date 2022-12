Dolph N.Fan said: When at home compared to on the road.



15.3 PPG allowed at home (#2 in the league), 11 turnovers forced.

31.4 PPG allowed at home (#32 in the league) 1 turnover forced. Click to expand...

This is why I said that Miami NEEDS that #1 Seed; IMO it's the only way they can get to the Super Bowl (with some luck, of course). But, they blew their chance.