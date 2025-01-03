"Scouting" Mid-Round Quarterbacks

Hopefully, Tua's hip is more of a minor injury with a good long-term diagnosis. Even if that's the case, I feel Miami needs to look for a developmental quarterback. Some have suggested 2026 and that's fine, if Tua is fine. Otherwise, the time is now. Or maybe it's tank for Manning, which I doubt Ross would want to do. Kind of joking. Hope Miami isn't that kind of bad.



First, if Tua's injury is more significant, I'd call Minnesota and see if they are willing to trade J.J. McCarthy, who I believe has tremendous upside. But, to the point of the post. Here are some mid-round options for the Dolphins. I'll start with a guy who might be my favorite sleeper.



Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

The comp is Ryan Tannehill, which aint bad for a mid rounder. His athleticism and size, stand out. He's a quarterback who initially could give you some third and short packages. Leonard is a really good runner. Listed as 6-4 with a listed 4.52 speed.



Quinn Ewers, Texas

Ewers reminds me so much of Brock Purdy. I think he'd fit Miami's offense well, with his accuracy and touch. Like Purdy, his deep throws start floating. Not perfect, but again for mid-round, not bad either. I think he's a guy who could be a solid backup and a decent starter in the right system. Like Purdy.



Carson Beck, Georgia

His stock has really fallen, from projected as a potential top 10 to likely 2nd round (maybe further with his injury). That may be too rich for Miami to take a quarterback too. Beck is really good when he has a clean pocket, but he struggled under pressure this year. Still, there's a lot to like about him including his size and arm talent.



Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Listed as 6-0, Gabriel looks small amongst collegiate players. But the lefty does have talent and could be a good backup to Tua, without changing much.



Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

A good athlete, Dart scrambles a lot and is very tough. He doesn't slide very often and challenges defenders for more yards. His arm is similar to Ewers, as the deep throws tend to sail. Also, struggled against better competition.



Will Howard, Ohio State

May have helped his stock with a great Rose Bowl performance. Have to take into account that he has phenomenal receivers to work with. Another big quarterback, Howard reminds me a little bit of Chad Henne. A bit hot and cold with his passes.



Kyle McCord, Syracuse

The player I most want from Syracuse is Oronde Gadsden, but McCord could be a late round option at quarterback.