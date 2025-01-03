 "Scouting" Mid-Round Quarterbacks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Scouting" Mid-Round Quarterbacks

May 27, 2005
Hopefully, Tua's hip is more of a minor injury with a good long-term diagnosis. Even if that's the case, I feel Miami needs to look for a developmental quarterback. Some have suggested 2026 and that's fine, if Tua is fine. Otherwise, the time is now. Or maybe it's tank for Manning, which I doubt Ross would want to do. Kind of joking. Hope Miami isn't that kind of bad.

First, if Tua's injury is more significant, I'd call Minnesota and see if they are willing to trade J.J. McCarthy, who I believe has tremendous upside. But, to the point of the post. Here are some mid-round options for the Dolphins. I'll start with a guy who might be my favorite sleeper.

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
The comp is Ryan Tannehill, which aint bad for a mid rounder. His athleticism and size, stand out. He's a quarterback who initially could give you some third and short packages. Leonard is a really good runner. Listed as 6-4 with a listed 4.52 speed.

Quinn Ewers, Texas
Ewers reminds me so much of Brock Purdy. I think he'd fit Miami's offense well, with his accuracy and touch. Like Purdy, his deep throws start floating. Not perfect, but again for mid-round, not bad either. I think he's a guy who could be a solid backup and a decent starter in the right system. Like Purdy.

Carson Beck, Georgia
His stock has really fallen, from projected as a potential top 10 to likely 2nd round (maybe further with his injury). That may be too rich for Miami to take a quarterback too. Beck is really good when he has a clean pocket, but he struggled under pressure this year. Still, there's a lot to like about him including his size and arm talent.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Listed as 6-0, Gabriel looks small amongst collegiate players. But the lefty does have talent and could be a good backup to Tua, without changing much.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
A good athlete, Dart scrambles a lot and is very tough. He doesn't slide very often and challenges defenders for more yards. His arm is similar to Ewers, as the deep throws tend to sail. Also, struggled against better competition.

Will Howard, Ohio State
May have helped his stock with a great Rose Bowl performance. Have to take into account that he has phenomenal receivers to work with. Another big quarterback, Howard reminds me a little bit of Chad Henne. A bit hot and cold with his passes.

Kyle McCord, Syracuse
The player I most want from Syracuse is Oronde Gadsden, but McCord could be a late round option at quarterback.
 
If Tyler Huntley plays well and beats the Jets with both backup OTs… he’s gotta be given strong consideration for 2025.

He’s 2-2 right now as a starter and another win would be 3-2. Yes, he beat all bad teams but that’s all you can ask for from a backup when the $53M / yr starter is out imo.

I’d use a day 3 pick on a project QB and Skylar hangs around as a camp arm.
 
Buying all shares of Will Howard. He’s got the size, arm, frame, and legs to make off script plays. I really like him as a developmental QB.

Also, I’m moving heaven and earth to try and get Jeremiah Smith when he comes out. That kid is extraordinary, and will be a big time difference maker on Sundays.
 
AMakados10 said:
If Tyler Huntley plays well and beats the Jets with both backup OTs… he’s gotta be given strong consideration for 2025.
Strong consideration for what?

A starting QB?

No disrespect, AM but some of you need to lay off of the drugs or at least stop posting about starting caliber QB talent. Please. Just quit it.

It’s ridiculous the way you guys want to polish of some diamond in the rough like you can use him playing Madden & significantly up his overall stats from one year to the next.

DON’T SAVE ON YOUR STARTING QB, PEOPLE. Jesus, talk about the time to not be frugal.
 
Laser13 said:
Buying all shares of Will Howard. He’s got the size, arm, frame, and legs to make off script plays. I really like him as a developmental QB.

Also, I’m moving heaven and earth to try and get Jeremiah Smith when he comes out. That kid is extraordinary, and will be a big time difference maker on Sundays.
Smith looks like a potential superstar. Wow.

Yeah, I like Howard. Not a bad option.
 
I have no horse in this race, but none of these guys are a perfect prospect... and inevitably, some brothers will come in here and harp on whatever flaw that each one has.

Remember when we signed Aaron Brewer and 4 or 5 guys just absolutely wouldn't let go of the fact that he'd allowed too many pressures last year (and that he'd be awful in Miami because of that). No matter what you said, they'd just go back to that one thing... a thing they'd never even seen for themselves, but only read about.

A lot of fans just draw a line in the sand and then fight to the death over that one thing... and Hell, any one of the guys that you've listed could overcome their supposed 'flaw'.

That said, I'm kind of bummed because the two that I had rated the highest were Allar and Nussmeyer... and now it looks like both will go back to school.
 
Feverdream said:
I have no horse in this race, but none of these guys are a perfect prospect... and inevitably, some brothers will come in here and harp on whatever flaw that each one has.

Remember when we signed Aaron Brewer and 4 or 5 guys just absolutely wouldn't let go of the fact that he'd allowed too many pressures last year (and that he'd be awful in Miami because of that). No matter what you said, they'd just go back to that one thing... a thing they'd never even seen for themselves, but only read about.

A lot of fans just draw a line in the sand and then fight to the death over that one thing... and Hell, any one of the guys that you've listed could overcome their supposed 'flaw'.

That said, I'm kind of bummed because the two that I had rated the highest were Allar and Nussmeyer... and now it looks like both will go back to school.
Agree on both of those guys. I couldn't believe when Allar was projected as a 2nd/3rd round prospect.

If your emphasis is fit, Ewers might be the developmental guy.
 
I like Ewers but not in the first and he probably won't be there when we select in round 2.

Beck might return for another year of college. I don't like what I have seen from him and would not draft him.

Gabriel might have dropped after the Rose Bowl. He is probably going to be viewed as a backup only and a late round pick.

Dart is an interesting prospect. He was too inconsistent this season which is concerning. He is probably going to be taken in the 3rd or 4th.

Howard might be a product of the talent around him. I want to see more in the coming playoff games. He could really help his draft stock if he plays well.

McCord hasn't received much attention but he had a very good season leading the nation in passing yards. He seems to project as a 5th or a 6th round pick.

Leonard only passed for 90 yards in the Sugar Bowl. He probably just has backup potential.
 
I am all for taking guys with traits late but the truth is it seems like the vast majority of QBs drafted after the first round just don't amount to much. With all of our needs unless we trade down and get a bunch of extra picks to play around with I think we would be better off just building depth at other positions and waiting for the bottom to fall out on the current regime. Maybe we can luck into Arch Manning.
 
Laser13 said:
Buying all shares of Will Howard. He’s got the size, arm, frame, and legs to make off script plays. I really like him as a developmental QB.

Also, I’m moving heaven and earth to try and get Jeremiah Smith when he comes out. That kid is extraordinary, and will be a big time difference maker on Sundays.
Will Howard might have the most physical talent of the QB's on this list.
 
