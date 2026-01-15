Scouting Rm. revamp starting

stillhardcore
Just read where Green Bay scout Venzell Boulware, a former Miami Hurricane OLineman, left Green Bay and has been hired with Miami. This is a good sign. I am hoping ALL current scouts in Miami are being shown the door as we speak.
(Edit: I see where Finfan83nj started a similar thread earlier, so Mods please merge this one.)
