Scouting the Opp aka Fin-Loco was right

Fin-Loco said:
They are going to get annihilated.
Statements like this are the reason that make me worry. Over confidence when we haven't annihilated anyone this season. Hopefully the team isnt drunk on it own Kool-Aid like Lovo and some others on FH seem to be. Give your enemies respect or they will make you respect them.
 
BennySwella said:
It’s a good thing the Broncos aren’t reading Loco’s comments.

j/k
 
BennySwella said:
Really Karen GIF by MOODMAN
 
ANUFan said:
I HATE that some of us are getting so into ourselves that we’re predicting teams are going to get “annihilated” etc.

We’re one key injury away from this season turning into a nightmare.

Stay humble folks.
Yeah I would say I think we will win and I hope we put 50 up but who knows what will happen.
 
Watching some of the highlights from the Broncos games, they did not seem to be getting much push from their DL. If we can run on their defense, we need to do it all day. Wear them out, in that FL heat and just keep our backs fresh by switching them out.
 
ANUFan said:
Or, deal with it and you be you? How’s that?
 
the defense is easily their weak spot and their offense has not been as bad as their record indicates. I had initially thought we would throttle them but I think this will be close at least for a half...like 31-20 us or something instead of just a route
 
I think this game will be fairly high scoring with the Dolphins defense being the difference maker.

I can't see how the Broncos will have any answers for the Dolphins offense with a Vance Joseph-led defense that has injury problems. I will be absolutely shocked if we don't score at least 30 points in this game.
 
BennySwella said:
ANUFan said:
Like the Broncos are reading finheaven. We have no effect on any game played. It’s not like McDaniel is doing his inner Primetime. It is funny watching the the media darlings all hype no sizzle.
 
