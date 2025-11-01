Screamin A Smith is a Buffoon

Dolph N.Fan
Stephen A. Smith Gives OutKick Confusing Response To Race Bait Comments On Fired Dolphins GM | Bobby Burack
Stephen A. Smith is mad at OutKick's Bobby Burack for asking about his Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel race-bait.
www.outkick.com
It’s stuff like this that brings unnecessary light to the Dolphins franchise. People outside the organization have no clue about whats happening with the Miami Dolphins. That Grier has been with the organization for 25 years not 10 like many believe. That Mike McDaniel is just white and not bi-racial. Chris Grier outlasted how many white coaches in Miami? Exactly. I mean when stuff like this comes out it really does make you wonder if this is why Ross never pulled the plug on Grier years ago out of fear of being labeled a racist.