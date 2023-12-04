 Screen Play in GBvsKC Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Screen Play in GBvsKC Game

Greer17

Club Member
I can't remember exactly when this play was ran, but man, the possibilities of it were great and I hope that we can add it to our arsenal on offense. GB set up like they were running a screen to the right and an extra TE blocking on the left side. When the ball was snapped, everyone went right and the trips to the right set up for a normal screen, but then the TE on the left side released and there was no one between him and the endzone. They weren't able to convert, but man, that would have been a huge play if not a TD.
 
