Screens

qmar

qmar

Mar 3, 2008
894
330
Apologize if this was already discussed in the post game thread. I didn't see the topic in any other thread.

Has anyone counted up how many screens we attempted yesterday? I thought I counted double digits, but not 100% sure.

That is way too many in my opinion. Maybe it's because the Jags D wasn't giving us anything else, but there were some screens that got blown up, so not sure why we kept running and throwing them.
 
We've been in love with the WR screen for 20 years., no matter the coach or offensive system. I can only assume it works great in practice against our defense, so they put it into the game plan assuming other teams will cover it as bad as us.
 
I certainly hope they were holding something back for Buffalo. I thought for sure McD was going to come out of the Lab with some new stuff. Jax was not fooled by anything. Dolphins had to beat them straight up.
 
Mostert and Achane total.

9 catches for 86 yards.

That's why we run them.
39 of those came from 1 play, the third play of the game. Context.

So 8 catches for 47 yards. Many of those were also negative AND used on wildly innapropriate down and out positions. Side note, you also didnt include Hill in these numbers, when he received a bunch of these behind the LOS screens. Weird.
 
Thought the a screens were executed pretty well.

Especially by the Qb.

Achane and hill are gonna hit on those watch
 
