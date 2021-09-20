Screw Watson, sign Mitchell Schwartz ASAP

Watson is not going to help this team win in my opinion. Even Mahomes would struggle with this garbage oline. We cannot truly judge what we have with Tua if he gets blindsided within 2 seconds of the snap.



Throw Jesse Davis in the dumpster and sign Shwartz. I don't care if he's older and doesn't fit our "youth movement" at oline. Yes he's coming off a back injury but cannot be worse then Davis. RT is also his actual position we dont have to hope his skills translate over to another side. I don't care what it costs throw money at this problem. Put Eichenberg at LT and bench Austin Jackson. See how that works.