 Screw Watson, sign Mitchell Schwartz ASAP

Screw Watson, sign Mitchell Schwartz ASAP

S

SanMarino

Watson is not going to help this team win in my opinion. Even Mahomes would struggle with this garbage oline. We cannot truly judge what we have with Tua if he gets blindsided within 2 seconds of the snap.

Throw Jesse Davis in the dumpster and sign Shwartz. I don't care if he's older and doesn't fit our "youth movement" at oline. Yes he's coming off a back injury but cannot be worse then Davis. RT is also his actual position we dont have to hope his skills translate over to another side. I don't care what it costs throw money at this problem. Put Eichenberg at LT and bench Austin Jackson. See how that works.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

I am tired of the Watson crap.

Bringing in a proven vet on the OL is definitely up my ally tho. Schwartz isn't healthy yet according to this.

arrowheadaddict.com

Mitchell Schwartz is in the last stages of recovery but future still uncertain

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their bid for a second-straight Super Bowl last season and there is no denying that a big reason why was because of injuries al...
arrowheadaddict.com arrowheadaddict.com
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

If they believe Tua is the answer at QB and the oline is the only thing holding us back, then trade for one, like Tunsil
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Delusional. One guy isnt go to fix this oline, specially one that isnt healthy . Deshaun Watson can work wonders with a mediocre oline. The legal issues are the only problem.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Flores and Grier made their beds. Now they can crap on them.
 
