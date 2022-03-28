 Sean McVay on Dolphins offense: ‘It’s going to be scary.’ And McDaniel’s ex-boss ‘jealous’ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sean McVay on Dolphins offense: ‘It’s going to be scary.’ And McDaniel’s ex-boss ‘jealous’

EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
3,475
Reaction score
5,742
Location
Rocklin, CA
But the media and naysaying fans say it won’t work. How can McVay possibly be excited to see it and believe they’ll actually be fireworks? How can all those mensa media members and fans be wrong and he be right?

It doesn’t add up….
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
3,475
Reaction score
5,742
Location
Rocklin, CA
andyahs said:
But the whole NFL says Tua will fail.

McVay obviously has no clue.
Click to expand...

Yeah, McVay must be under the delusion that Tua is accurate with the football and can make the throws he’ll need to make when afforded the necessary time to do it.

He clearly hasn’t paid attention to those that know differently.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
16,184
Reaction score
36,485
Age
57
Location
My own little world
EJay said:
Yeah, McVay must be under the delusion that Tua is accurate with the football and can make the throws he’ll need to make when afforded the necessary time to do it.

He clearly hasn’t paid attention to those that know differently.
Click to expand...
To be fair, these guys are all friends who worked 20 hour days together, struggled together, had successes together, etc.

What are they going to say? Not saying it is, or isn't genuine, but let's be honest. If you read very much into this as far as some deep thoughts on our QB, such as what your post suggests, you aren't being realistic.

Don't get me wrong, I enjoyed reading the tweet. I just try to keep things in perspective.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom