Sean McVay on Dolphins offense: ‘It’s going to be scary.’ And McDaniel’s ex-boss ‘jealous’

But the whole NFL says Tua will fail.
McVay obviously has no clue.
To be fair, these guys are all friends who worked 20 hour days together, struggled together, had successes together, etc.Yeah, McVay must be under the delusion that Tua is accurate with the football and can make the throws he’ll need to make when afforded the necessary time to do it.
He clearly hasn’t paid attention to those that know differently.
Damn good coach. I'm pretty sure McD is as well.I knew there was always a reason I liked sean McVay lol