Season Begins ='s The End Of Speculation Thank God!

Loco awoke this morning feeling like Christmas morning. The season begins today and our beloved Dolphins are only 4 days out. To Loco, the worst part of the offseason is the speculation. Will Tua be the starter, will we get Watson, who will we draft, who is injured, how will the new OC's do, how will the rookies do, will DP and PW be visited by aliens who can make their bodies heal faster. and all of the other never-ending questions. It's not our fault. We're passionate about our team 365 and we have at best a 5 month season. So it's only natural that we of course bat the ball around on any and EVERY topic.

To me, I hate speculation. The season being here brings certainty and certainty is glorious.

What are you thankful for regarding the beginning of the season?
 
Not thankful for anything yet…when the good guys start 1-0, I’ll be plenty thankful.

If 0-1 happens, not so much, ‘cuz I’ll have to stay away from the forums for some time, so all the toddlers can get their crying in.
 
