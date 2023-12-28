Season coming to a close, MVP Honors, Team Honors etc

The American media will always have their own agenda when pushing certain teams and players for the same honors that players are rewarded. Whoever wins the MVP in my opinion isn't going to lead their team to the Super Bowl more likely and while that assumption is seems to be egregious I have seen teams in the NBA dominate like the Nuggets, win the finals, and their best player doesn't end up winning the MVP because of politics. That will be Tua's fate since he seems to be rammed by the media even if he is playing the best football, and playing better than every QB in the league. I mean having Tyreek Hill as his teammate seems to discredit him even further while it is also ironic that the media predicted Hill to perform worst with Tua as his QB but we all know what kind of bullshit that is at this point. Hill and Waddle would have to go down the rest of the two games and Tua will have to pass for 800 yards for the league to actually acknowledge him but I personally feel happier that we knock off the Ravens this coming week, and get revenge on the Bills for what they did to us earlier in the season. With the season coming to a close I don't give a damn who wins what, what we should be giving a damn is that we win that damn Super Bowl and piss on all those awards as we hang that banner up high. I feel that at this point of the season we have overachieved our expectations and that 5 years ago I would have never seen Miami rock one of the best offenses we seen in the last 20 years. God bless you fin heaven, the best is set to come!