Season Doomed...why?

Dude, if you haven’t noticed by now we have a second rate regime running the show. They are who they are and they have their beliefs and are not gonna change. McD can’t all of a sudden go from a coddler to a hard-ass, he will not be taken seriously with his players and probably also his staff.Was the season doomed mostly because of bad play calling, or players talent/ability, or both...and/or other - like too many injuries?
I think that it doomed mostly for bad play calling and injuries. You?
View attachment 183154
Unfortunately, this is the brutal truth. It's hard to say now HOW bad it might be, because there is some serious talent on the team, and if Miami avoids injury, it might be just average. They could even pull a 9-8 type of Wild Card run. As I said, so many factors.So, next season will be a complete throwaway season, put your money on it. Nothing is gonna happen or change until these guys are let go and a new regime takes over.