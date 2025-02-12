 Season Doomed...why? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Season Doomed...why?

Was the season doomed mostly because of bad play calling, or players talent/ability, or both...and/or other - like too many injuries?

I think that it doomed mostly for bad play calling and injuries. You?

Actually, it was when Grier decided not to get a capable backup QB in the offseason
 
QB. The end. This team needs to be healthy at QB and address the OL. I don't think the season was doomed but the injuries didn't help at all. A good team needs to play thru them, this team couldn't.
 
It was doomed when The head coach decided to cut OTA’S in half after getting embarrassed in the playoffs with a Qb who gained 20 lbs during the season. In my honest opinion
 
When I saw how we played against the Bills week2 at home pre Tua knocking himself out I knew we weren’t going anywhere last season
 
It was doomed when we did not only not improve on the OL....but actually regressed. The Jags game was very telling. Also, the new motion rules really hurt us and San Fran.
 
Dude, if you haven’t noticed by now we have a second rate regime running the show. They are who they are and they have their beliefs and are not gonna change. McD can’t all of a sudden go from a coddler to a hard-ass, he will not be taken seriously with his players and probably also his staff.

So, next season will be a complete throwaway season, put your money on it. Nothing is gonna happen or change until these guys are let go and a new regime takes over.

There really won’t be much too talk about until next January. If I were you put a little more energy into the other teams in other sports you root for. Time will not be well spent here
 
Unfortunately, this is the brutal truth. It's hard to say now HOW bad it might be, because there is some serious talent on the team, and if Miami avoids injury, it might be just average. They could even pull a 9-8 type of Wild Card run. As I said, so many factors.
But, to address the OP:
1. No backup QB who could win 50% of the games he plays in.
2. Tua's injury.
3. years of mediocre/questionable drafts coming home to roost.
4. Injuries.
5. Players making business decisions.
6. Soft camp = soft play.
That's my take, for what it's worth.
 
The season ended before the week 2 game against Buffalo. Once it was clear Duboise and Anderson were going to get major reps, we should've known.

The only reason Tua got hurt is because of his frustration level with the team that was fielded that day.

Aside from the OL getting blown up at the snap numerous times, when your WR's are also trash, what chance did we have?

The only reason Tua tried to over Hamlin is because he was PISSED that he had to take the rap for that game.
 
