Season MVP

Fitz and it's not even close. DVP had a fantastic season, but without Fitz throwing him those balls he would have not had the season he has. Something that's important to remember with Fitz, is he came he with this gunslinger reputation, he can throw 5 TDs one game but 5Ints the next. He's been way more accurate with the ball than that, the ints have been few and far between. We need to lock this guy down for next season and map out a plan for him to move into the coaching set up, vital that he stays around this organisation.