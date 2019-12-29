Season MVP

Blake the great

Blake the great

Ryan f'ing Fitzpatrick you are the man! Seriously I can't remember the last time we saw a QB carry this team to be this competitive. Led the team in rushing yards and rushing TDs as well. What a game winning drive against the patriots in their stadium. Ryan Fitzpatrick is not getting the credit he deserves around here. This season we have seen more brilliant moments from him than any Dolphins QB I can remember since Marino. Fitzpatrick definitely needs to return and I don't care if he sucks next year, he was amazing this year. Look at what he had to work with and it just blows me away even more.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Fitz and it's not even close. DVP had a fantastic season, but without Fitz throwing him those balls he would have not had the season he has. Something that's important to remember with Fitz, is he came he with this gunslinger reputation, he can throw 5 TDs one game but 5Ints the next. He's been way more accurate with the ball than that, the ints have been few and far between. We need to lock this guy down for next season and map out a plan for him to move into the coaching set up, vital that he stays around this organisation.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

ChambersWI said:
I give it to Parker
Parker has also been amazing but Fitzpatrick has constantly avoid rush and take hits in the mouth to throw the ball to Parker, it's amazing that Parker even had the opportunity to have the year he's had with the lack of run game and poor O line we've had. Again Fitzpatrick hands down to me is our MVP. Flores also shown a lot of promise this year as our head coach. Future looks bright.
 
