Season MVP

Blake the great
Jan 26, 2011
2,232
876
Ryan f'ing Fitzpatrick you are the man! Seriously I can't remember the last time we saw a QB carry this team to be this competitive. Led the team in rushing yards and rushing TDs as well. What a game winning drive against the patriots in their stadium. Ryan Fitzpatrick is not getting the credit he deserves around here. This season we have seen more brilliant moments from him than any Dolphins QB I can remember since Marino. Fitzpatrick definitely needs to return and I don't care if he sucks next year, he was amazing this year. Look at what he had to work with and it just blows me away even more.
