Season summary in two words - One word for before the Chief's game and one word for after it.

Offense - Confused

Defense - Optimistic



Offense:



1) McDaniel: Earlier in the season, it looked like the work he put into rectifying the offensive shortcomings of 2022 had been addressed. But unfortunately since the blowout win against Denver, the offense has been a little out of sync. While I realize it's been in part, due to injuries along the OLine and to Cracraft. The players who've been the replacements at OG and Center have hurt the flow of the offense. Claypool and Anderson have not been adequate replacements for Cracraft, who's been sorely missed.



The confusing part has been McDaniels return to old habits with his reliance on the deep passing game. It hasn't worked against the likes of Philly, KC and Buffalo. He seems to forget the running game has been a huge part of the offensive success. He's also forgotten, once again about the short to intermediate passing game, utilizing his TE's, RB's and Berrios. This needs to change if Miami is going to start to compete with the big boys. McDaniel needs to be better. And for God sake, get a damn Center.



Defense:



After the 1st two games I had huge concerns about the scheme, Fangio was using. Especially the light box, which resulted in teams running on the Dolphin defense. But the ship had been righted as players like David Long and Bradley Chubb have really started playing well, within the front seven. And both Wilkins and Seiler have both returned to their usual stout run stopping abilities. Raekwon Davis has been better as well, although he's remains the weak link.



The secondary looks a lot better now that they've adjusted to the scheme. With a healthy Howard, Needham and Ramsey the secondary has looked fantastic these past two weeks. I'm looking forward to more dominant performances from this group. Optimizim is in full force.