Season summary in two words - One word for before the Chief's game and one word for after it.

Hopeful
Hurting

1) I was hopeful we would win and be ready to take down all comers for the rest of this season.
2) I am hurting and have trouble seeing us being dominant for the rest of this season.

Which two words describe how you felt about the season before and after that game?

This should be simple enough a question that most posters can probably address it with real words and real feelings and without any need for hyperbole.
 
optimistic
optimistic

if the injury gods grant favor on us, the sky is the limit.
No reason to think we can't correct the ship. You build on the losses and learn from them. We still control our destiny into the playoffs. On I was happy with the second half defense and if can only give 14 pts a game I think our offense can take care of the rest. Not everyone is holding the offense to 14 points. Add to the mix that we will be pretty much full strength after the bye. Watch out.
 
I think hopeful is right on.

For me, not so much "hurting" but just kinda "resigned" to the inevitable disappointment this franchise has been about for seemingly decades. On the other fin, I guess it IS decades.
 
Offense - Confused
Defense - Optimistic

Offense:

1) McDaniel: Earlier in the season, it looked like the work he put into rectifying the offensive shortcomings of 2022 had been addressed. But unfortunately since the blowout win against Denver, the offense has been a little out of sync. While I realize it's been in part, due to injuries along the OLine and to Cracraft. The players who've been the replacements at OG and Center have hurt the flow of the offense. Claypool and Anderson have not been adequate replacements for Cracraft, who's been sorely missed.

The confusing part has been McDaniels return to old habits with his reliance on the deep passing game. It hasn't worked against the likes of Philly, KC and Buffalo. He seems to forget the running game has been a huge part of the offensive success. He's also forgotten, once again about the short to intermediate passing game, utilizing his TE's, RB's and Berrios. This needs to change if Miami is going to start to compete with the big boys. McDaniel needs to be better. And for God sake, get a damn Center.

Defense:

After the 1st two games I had huge concerns about the scheme, Fangio was using. Especially the light box, which resulted in teams running on the Dolphin defense. But the ship had been righted as players like David Long and Bradley Chubb have really started playing well, within the front seven. And both Wilkins and Seiler have both returned to their usual stout run stopping abilities. Raekwon Davis has been better as well, although he's remains the weak link.

The secondary looks a lot better now that they've adjusted to the scheme. With a healthy Howard, Needham and Ramsey the secondary has looked fantastic these past two weeks. I'm looking forward to more dominant performances from this group. Optimizim is in full force.
 
Potential / Potential

The loss stinks but I don't give a whole lot of stock into the 'cant win the big game' talk. Sure I would prefer to have won last weekend but the only blow out, head scatching loss this year was to Buffalo. Just get to the playoffs and then its one game at a time, preferrably at home.

Of course I have concerns on how well we will play physical teams or in bad weather but that's probably a concern of every fanbase to some degree.
 
Believe it or not, I am more hopeful after the Eagles and Chiefs games. I think in both games we showed we can play with them and if we didn't shoot ourselves in the foot and got some calls, we could beat them both. Plus if we continue to get healthy, stay healthy, and the D continues to get better, we will be in good shape. We also have to continue to win the games we should until the final 3 games where we get another chance to play the Big boys.
 
