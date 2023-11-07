Ray R
Season summary in two words - One word for before the Chief's game and one word for after it.
Hopeful
Hurting
1) I was hopeful we would win and be ready to take down all comers for the rest of this season.
2) I am hurting and have trouble seeing us being dominant for the rest of this season.
Which two words describe how you felt about the season before and after that game?
This should be simple enough a question that most posters can probably address it with real words and real feelings and without any need for hyperbole.
