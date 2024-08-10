 Season Ticket Stuff | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Season Ticket Stuff

You have season Tickets?

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • No

    Votes: 2 66.7%
  • Total voters
    3
PYRO

PYRO

Family Man
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
2,278
Reaction score
1,583
Location
Florida
I'm going into my 3rd year as a season ticket holder. Went to 6 of the games last year...

Have any of you tried the VIP members lounge? We are trying it for the first time this year, opens 2 hours before and stays open all game until 1 hour post game (gonna be nice after those Thursday and Monday night games... the parking lot always a disaster)

I haven't been impressed with the new fan zone quite yet, hoping it can develop more.

Anything any of you other ticket holders do that you think would make for a great experience?
 
If you are selling any single game tickets for this year, let me know!
 
