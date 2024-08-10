Season Ticket Stuff

PYRO
Family Man
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2006
- Messages
- 2,278
- Reaction score
- 1,583
- Location
- Florida
I'm going into my 3rd year as a season ticket holder. Went to 6 of the games last year...
Have any of you tried the VIP members lounge? We are trying it for the first time this year, opens 2 hours before and stays open all game until 1 hour post game (gonna be nice after those Thursday and Monday night games... the parking lot always a disaster)
I haven't been impressed with the new fan zone quite yet, hoping it can develop more.
Anything any of you other ticket holders do that you think would make for a great experience?
Have any of you tried the VIP members lounge? We are trying it for the first time this year, opens 2 hours before and stays open all game until 1 hour post game (gonna be nice after those Thursday and Monday night games... the parking lot always a disaster)
I haven't been impressed with the new fan zone quite yet, hoping it can develop more.
Anything any of you other ticket holders do that you think would make for a great experience?