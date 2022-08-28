The wife and I live in Louisville, Ky. Dolphins fan since 1970. My wife has purchased season tickets to Disney World in Orlando and probably will continue yearly for the foreseeable future. I have interest in Miami Dolphins season tickets so we can combine the two in a 3 day weekend. Since our stadium is sold out, I noticed Stub Hub has some listed.

Finally, my question, if I purchase, does anyone know if I would retain the season potential playoff seats and would I retain the right to repurchase the same season ticket seats for upcoming seasons?