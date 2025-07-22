Prime Time
I know, I know.
I have invited a wave of self-deprecating replies by subjecting myself to the idea of paying for this torture.
But, for those of you willing to shed some light and provide insight, what should I expect to pay if I sign up for the waiting list for a pair of season tickets? In the 300 section? In the 100 section?
Also, is there any knowable workaround to having to be on the two-year waiting list?
Thank you all in advance.
