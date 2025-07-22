 Season Tickets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Season Tickets

I know, I know.

I have invited a wave of self-deprecating replies by subjecting myself to the idea of paying for this torture.

But, for those of you willing to shed some light and provide insight, what should I expect to pay if I sign up for the waiting list for a pair of season tickets? In the 300 section? In the 100 section?

Also, is there any knowable workaround to having to be on the two-year waiting list?

Thank you all in advance.
 
I've had my season tickets for over 30 years now so I know all about paying for torture. However, not sure how they are handling the wait list. In the past, the best you'd find as a new season ticket holder would be the 300 level in the end zones or corners and then work your way down or closer to midfield as the years go by.
 
Rough idea of what I could expect in the 300 level?
 
My guess would be end zone or corners, maybe some sideline but last 10 rows. Before, you could just talk to a season ticket rep, but since there is a waiting list I understand they make you pay a fee to get on the list. My suggestion would be to call a sales rep and see if they'll tell you what is currently available - even though you personally can't buy this season, it could give you an idea as to what type of seats would be available in the future.
 
We have 2 seats , 100 level in the end zone, and pay 1500 per seat. We had 4 seats , but when they raised the prices 50 percent and also missed the playoffs , we gave 2 of those seats back .
 
Price wise, any idea?
 
I'm in the corner of the end zone home side lower level, i don't get direct sunlight or any effects of the weather.
I wouldn't sit 300 if you can financially swing it.
I'm surprised there is a waiting list
 
Roughly how much we talking?
 
There’s a waiting list for season tickets?
Well you learn something new every day, oh hang there’s a self help group for you guys the “Miami Masochists”
 
That's what they claim.

It takes like 2 years to get a call to actually be able to buy season tickets.
I finally put down my deposit on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

I will report back to this thread in the future when I finally get the call that I'm first on the list to buy season tix to give an idea of the wait time.
 
